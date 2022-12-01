So You've Completed 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' — Now What?

While there's no definitive order you need to complete the three paths in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, once you've defeated the main storyline, you may be wondering what else there is to do in the franchise's newest installment. And believe it or not, there's plenty to do to keep you playing for hours after the end credits have rolled.

Like most Pokémon games, there's an extensive amount of post-game content, so here are just some of the things you can do once you've "finished" Scarlet and Violet.