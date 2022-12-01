The Ability Patch Is a Literal Game Changer in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' — Here's How to Get It

It's important to know what to look for in a Pokémon's given Abilities. These can include attacks, buffs, healing, and moves that inflict status ailments on opponents. A given Pokémon can learn and forget all sorts of abilities as you level them up, so you'll want to make sure that your favorites are decked out with the moves you're looking for.

To that end, the Ability Patch is a great way to expand your options for Pokémon moves. Want to know how to get it? Here's what you should know.