You'll Have to Win Some Honor Battles to Get Kingambit in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
The newest generation of Pokémon has so many creative characters to add to your team. While fans fawned over some of the early reveals, like Lechonk, before the title's release, there are plenty of other Pokémon players have been drawn to as they work through Scarlet and Violet.
There are quite a few Pokémon this generation that require some work to evolve, like Gimmighoul. Bisharp is another ninth generation Pokémon that has some special requirements. Here's how to evolve Bisharp.
How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'
Unfortunately, you cannot evolve just any Bisharp into a Kingambit. While you may be able to find a Pawniard in the wild fairly easily, not every Pawniard is capable of reaching the final evolution Kingambit.
The Bisharp has to be holding a Leader's Crest item while completing certain tasks. If you happen to have the item in your inventory, you could give it to the Bisharp already in your party, but if you don't, then there's an easy way to locate one that does.
Bisharp is typically found in the upper-right corner of the map, in North Province (Area Two). In this area, you'll want to look for a Bisharp that is leading a group of Pawniard; these are the Pokémon that are traditionally carrying the Leader's Crest.
Once you capture the Bisharp, make sure it has the item in its hand. From there, you'll want to put the Bisharp at the top of your party, as you'll need to defeat three other Bisharps that are also leading packs of Pawniard. Thankfully, this can all be done in the same area.
This may take some grinding, as you'll have to explore until you find three packs. The Bisharps you defeat should also be holding Leader's Crests, otherwise this won't work.
Once you've defeated the three other Bisharps, proving your Bisharp to be the more powerful one, it will then evolve into Kingambit when it reaches Level 52. Unfortunately, there is no other way to evolve Bisharp to Kingambit, so you'll have to put in the work if you want to complete your PokéDex.
Thankfully, if you don't want to continue to earn XP for your Bisharp once you've won three honor battles, then you can use various candies to provide the XP needed to reach the right level for it to evolve.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.