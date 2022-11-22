Teach Your Pokémon Powerful Moves in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' With TMs

Technical Machines, or TMs, have long been one of the most useful resources in any Pokémon game. These items will teach your Pokémon particularly powerful moves, allowing them to learn moves that they traditionally may not have been able to. Historically, certain ones are harder to obtain than others, and you'll often have to defeat gym leaders or make significant progress in the game to get useful TMs.

But how do you get TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? The new game switches it up.