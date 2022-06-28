Why You Should Play 'Persona 5 Royal' Instead of 'Persona 5'

Fans of JRPG games know the Persona franchise as one of the most popular on the market at the moment. The series, which initially debuted in 1996 with Revelations: Persona for the first PlayStation console, has now expanded to a well-loved franchise with six entries in the main series and multiple spinoffs.

If you're new to the games, though, you may be confused by some of the titles and what order to play them in. What's the difference between the more recent games, Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal?