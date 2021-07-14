Atlus is Definitely Going to Make 'Persona 6' — Here's What We Know About a Release Date

Right now, there's no confirmed release date for Persona 6, but the game has been teased by its developer Atlus. September 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Persona series and to celebrate, Atlus is announcing seven projects surrounding the series starting that month, according to Polygon.

It's currently unknown if any of those have anything to do with the next installment in the series, but many fans think so, especially since Persona 5 originally came out in 2016.