Atlus is Definitely Going to Make 'Persona 6' — Here's What We Know About a Release Date

Atlus is Definitely Going to Make 'Persona 6' — Here's What We Know About a Release DateBy Kori Williams
Jul. 14 2021, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
The video game Persona 5 has been one of the most popular recently. Even though the Persona series is actually a spinoff of the Shin Megami Tensei series of games, you don't have to have played all of those to fall in love with this one. Game Rant even calls it "one of the best JRPGs of the last decade" and says that "for many gamers, it is one of the greatest in the genre."
Fans have fallen in love with the characters, including the main silent protagonist, Joker. But now, Persona 5 may have to step aside. The next installment in the series, Persona 6 is on its way. Here's what we know about it so far, including its release date, so you can get your hands on a copy.
When is the 'Persona 6' release date?
Right now, there's no confirmed release date for Persona 6, but the game has been teased by its developer Atlus. September 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Persona series and to celebrate, Atlus is announcing seven projects surrounding the series starting that month, according to Polygon.
It's currently unknown if any of those have anything to do with the next installment in the series, but many fans think so, especially since Persona 5 originally came out in 2016.
According to Comic Book, Atlus has confirmed that it's definitely going to be working on Persona 6. The outlet reports that Atlus interviewed team members about the future of the studio and confirmed that it is looking to make Persona 6. But Atlus also considers making the game "daunting" because it wants to "improve on Persona 5 in a substantial way."
'Persona 6' needs a whole new staff at Atlus. Or at least a bigger one.
Persona 6 is clearly not a project that Atlus takes lightly. According to the company's director Naoto Hiraoka, the game maker wants to exceed expectations with each Persona release, and that isn't something they can do with the current staff.
"Now, we will have to create a 6 which exceeds 5," Hiraoka said via a translation. "However, exceeding 5 will be difficult with the current staff. I would like to surpass this tall hurdle with everyone who joins us in this recruitment."
One big piece of info we're missing is where the game is in terms of development. For now, we don't know if the game has even been started. If it's anything like Persona 5, we could be waiting for a while.
Persona 5 took about five years to make, and that makes sense considering how expansive the game is. Not only do you fight in the Metaverse, but you also build relationships with allies and develop your skills all while being a diligent high school student. If Persona 6 hasn't even begun development, it may be a long time before we see its release.