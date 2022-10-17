Woman Claims Employees at a Power Rangers-Themed Restaurant Took Down a Violent Attacker
Some stories seem too unbelievable to be true. And when you're reading those remarkable tales on the internet, it's good to always consume them with a grain of salt, or in some instances, a heaping spoonful.
Then again some real-life stories so fantastical that even film producers ask to tone them down because they feared audiences wouldn't find them believable.
Writer Ploi Pirapokin (@ppirapokin) tweeted about an incident at a ramen shop that seems like the sort of tall tale you'd immediately call BS on. However, some photographic evidence suggests at least some parts of the story are true.
The madness began when Ploi was out to dinner at Noka Ramen in Oakland, Calif. The employees were dressed up as Power Rangers, and the restaurant also serves trademark cocktails in glasses inspired by the design of the intergalactic monster-fighting martial artists.
A woman burst into the restaurant and said she wasn't safe. Then a man jumped in and put her into a chokehold. A couple of the Power Ranger employees told the man to stop all of that violence and leave the store.
But then the attacker made the mistake of taking a swing at the workers.
Everyone collectively acknowledged that the situation had drastically changed. It was now the employees versus the man who had the nerve to try and mess with them in their place of business.
The Power Rangers banded together to hide the woman in the kitchen.
One of the workers grabbed the guy by his shirt to literally dragged him out of the restaurant while the police were called.
Once outside of the restaurant, the man began hurling chairs and salt and pepper shakers at the windows, adding vandalism to his rap sheet after assault and battery.
The woman's assailant leaves, but brings back a pal to help him fight the Power Rangers who just tossed him out of their store. At this point, The ramen shop employees/superheroes locked the door. When the man with a penchant for attacking women and his pal showed up, they started violently attacking more store workers.
More staff at the restaurant appeared to join the melee, but at this point the cops showed up. It turns out the thugs were involved in another altercation further down the pier.
Ploi said she and her friend told the hostess they'd be doubling their tip for the way the staff handled the situation. While a lot of Twitter users questioned the truth oh her story, people uploaded pics of the entire Power Rangers-costume-clad staff, so you know at least that bit is legit.
Some Twitter users also remarked to the incredulous commenters that "random street violence spilling into a restaurant" unfortunately happens more often than you'd think.
Others encouraged the restaurant employees to press charges against the man and his friend, which would likely have a harder penalty than he'd get for putting a woman in a chokehold.
Ploi says that ultimately there was "no sense, meaning, or moral to this story," but it definitely is pretty entertaining, and there are a lot of folks who seem to like Noka.