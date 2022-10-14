Photographer Rants About Dads Who Ruin Family Photo Shoots With Their Horrible Attitudes

"As a mom and a photographer, I know this mom booked this shoot because her husband never takes photos of her and her kids."

Han goes on to explain how moms often start to feel guilty when they look at their photo albums and realize they're not in most of the photos. This is likely because they're the ones who snap the majority of the photos. Usually, this results in there being an abundance of photos of the kids with their dad and very few with their mom.