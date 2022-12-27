Here Are Some of the Biggest Video Game Releases to Look Forward to in 2023

When it comes to video games, it may prove difficult to follow up a year like 2022. The past 12 months have seen the releases of several immensely popular titles like God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, just to name a few.

These heavy-hitters have most assuredly become new modern classics in gaming, but the current line-up for 2023 video game releases may prove to leave an even bigger impact.