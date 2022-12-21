7 Video Games to Play With Your Family
Instead of pulling out the old, decrepit copy of Monopoly or Life that's been collecting dust in your family's closet, consider letting the gamer of the house introduce everyone to a co-op game during your next family night. We've curated this selection of different multiplayer games are perfect to play with family members of all ages — regardless of their experience with video games. So long as you have one console with the game of your choice, you can put it on the TV and start playing right away.
'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'
Of course, at the top of this list is the most recent Mario Kart game. Not only does this title offer plenty of new tracks to race through with the fam, but with the recent waves of DLC content bringing back some fan-favorite tracks, there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy, no matter how long it's been since they last played a Mario Kart title.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
'Nintendo Switch Sports'
Wii Sports was a breakout favorite for Wii owners, with many pouring hours into the free title years after its release. Nintendo sought to revive that love for motion-based sports games with Nintendo Switch Sports, bringing bowling and badminton (along with other sports) to the Switch. This title is easy for players of all ages to pick up and master for some family fun.
Nintendo Switch Sports is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
'Jackbox Party Pack'
There are nine different editions of this title to pick from, depending on which mini games you want to play. Each game supports up to 10 players at once, making this game great to play with your extended family. Everyone logs in with their phone, meaning you won't have to worry about what controllers are charged and if you have enough for everyone.
Jackbox Party Pack games are available for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.
'Mario Party Superstars'
Though you can only play with up to four people at one time, Mario Party Superstars is a great way to duke out your long-running sibling rivalries. Steal stars from other players as you navigate some of the most iconic boards from the Mario Party franchise and go toe-to-toe in challenging yet fun mini games.
Mario Party Superstars is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
'Overcooked 2'
If you're a family of gamers (or at least have relatives who are semi-familiar with video games), then Overcooked 2 will put both your skills and your relationships to the test. Work with up to four people at a time to work in some wacky kitchens, putting out orders efficiently while avoiding the obstacles each course puts in your way.
Overcooked 2 is now available for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac.
'Unrailed!'
In this co-op game, you and your family members can work together to build train tracks, avoiding the obstacles placed in your path along procedurally-generated worlds. The game goes on for as long as you can keep your train from derailing, but you'll have to work together to be successful.
Unrailed! is available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Mac.
'Pile Up!'
This 3D platformer puts you and up to three other players through a series of levels as a group of boxes. There are various mini games scattered throughout the levels, and the gameplay mechanics and level set up make this a great game for players of all ages.
Pile Up! is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.