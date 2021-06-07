6 Video Games to Play With Your Partner

6 Video Games to Play With Your PartnerBy Sara Belcher
Jun. 7 2021, Published 7:19 p.m. ET
Video games have become an increasingly popular way for people to spend their free time — but if your partner isn't as into gaming as you are, it can be difficult to get them to enjoy some of the more challenging titles out there.
So, here are some multiplayer games that you can play as a couple.
'It Takes Two'
It Takes Two is quite literally a game about learning to communicate in relationships. You and your partner will play as a couple whose marriage is falling apart after you've both been turned into toys. You have to save your relationship to save yourself — meaning teamwork is a key part of gameplay. This game is currently available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.
'Cuphead'
Cuphead looks like it would be straight out of your favorite childhood cartoon, but this run-and-gun game actually features more sinister bosses than you'd expect, and even on normal mode, you'll replay most levels multiple times to defeat all of your enemies. This game also has a single-player mode, but it's easier to beat if you're playing with a partner. Cuphead is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.
'Overcooked' 1 and 2
The Overcooked franchise (and other games from Team17) are great to play with other people. In Overcooked, you and your partner will tackle managing a series of cooky kitchens together. If you and your partner have other couples you're friends with (or if your relationship extends beyond the two of you), you can play this title with up to four people. This game is available for the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.
'Super Mario Party'
Super Mario Party is a classic party game, but it's also great to play with your significant other. With multiple boards and minigames to play, there really is no end to the possible gameplay experiences you'll have. This is also another game that's great to play if you have other couples you're friends with. Mario Party is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.
'Minecraft'
Really, playing Minecraft with your significant other is whatever you make of it. If you two are the adventurous type, then explore the map and try to "complete" the game. If you're not, you can enjoy gathering resources and building things together. Really, Minecraft has so many gameplay options that it's up to you to decide what you do in your world together. This game is available for all gaming and computer platforms.
'Sackboy: A Big Adventure'
Technically, any of the LittleBigPlanet games are great for couples, but Sackboy: A Big Adventure is especially so. In this 3D platformer, Sackboy (and his companions) attempts to defeat Vex as he tries to take over Craftworld and turn the sackpeople into slaves. There are even certain games that have to be completed in multiplayer mode, making it a great game to play through with your partner. Sackboy is only available for the PS4 and PS5.