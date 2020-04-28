Logo
Couples Are Getting Creative With Quarantine Date Nights

In any relationship, it's important to go on fun dates and have new experiences together to keep the spark alive! But that's proven kind of hard to do when we're all on lockdown, quarantined in our homes for what will most likely be months on end. Lots of couples have started getting creative with their "date nights" at home, and it's the cutest. 

This list of quarantine dates will serve to make you go, "Aww!" and maybe even give you a little inspiration for your own life. 

Front porch restaurant

This cute couple set up a fancy little bistro right on their front porch and ate dinner by candlelight. How they had that perfect little table and red-and-white-checked tablecloth laying around, I do not know, but I am impressed.

'Chopped' date

This man's boyfriend made a whole Chopped date where they each got a basket of ingredients and had fun cooking together. This is very cute, but I hope they had some good stuff and didn't end up with like, jelly-bean crusted steak for dinner.

Attic dinner

For their 18th (18th!!!) anniversary, this guy transformed his attic into a fancy restaurant, and it's the cutest thing I've ever seen! The string lights really set the mood. 

Anniversary date night

Since Tyler is quarantined with her parents, she organized a whole date for their anniversary. I bet the "home video happy hour" resulted in lots of happy tears. This is too cute.

Museum date night

This couple loves going to museums, so they recreated their favorite date night by pretending to break into one to steal precious art and jewels! Awwwwwwww!

Kids plan date night

This couple's kids planned their whole date night, which is so cute and giving off very Parent Trap vibes (minus the twins-separated-at-birth thing). Next time, they'll load the dishwasher, I'm sure of it.

Paint and sip date

Virtual paint and sip classes are actually a wonderful idea and probably much more fun than the regular ones because you don't have to worry about driving home afterward, so you can get as drunk as you want while painting your sunset. Bonus points for the horse mask, too.

Pizza and a movie

Now this is my kind of date night. Mattress on the floor, movie on the wall, and pizza. Lots and lots of pizza.

Fort night

This fort looks cozy AF and I want in. I love a good fort, and this is a good fort. Making it comfy enough to watch movies in it is key and often, very hard to accomplish. Looks like this couple pulled it off effortlessly.

Date night 'Animal (Crossing)' style

If you're not quarantined with your partner, a perfect place to meet up is in Animal Crossing! Man, this game really is a miracle. In Animal Crossing, you can visit the museum, you can go out for a fruit-filled dinner, you can fish together, catch bugs together... It's really the perfect venue! And the best part is, you can hang out together there even if you aren't together in real life. 

Outdoor cinema

Oh man, one thing I will definitely miss this summer is going to outdoor movies. Those are so fun. But this person constructed a whole setup so they could watch movies outside with his wife. Brilliant!

Movie theater date

We covered this cuter than cute date more in-depth, but I just have to say again how absolutely perfect this is. She made a whole movie theater, which is one thing, but the exaggerated concession prices still get me every time. Absolutely hilarious. 

Van date

When I first read that this couple had a date in their van, I was like, "Uh, what?" But then I saw the pictures, and reader, it's adorable. Sometimes, all you need is a change of scenery, and sometimes, that scenery is the inside of your van. Hey, whatever works.

Couples Zoom cooking class

I didn't know that some places were offering couples cooking classes over Zoom! That's amazing! And what a good idea. You get good food, some new knowledge, and time well spent with your partner out of it. Just an A+ idea all around!

Crazy golf

Whoa. This couple built themselves a whole miniature golf course for their "crazy" Saturday date night. Not going lie, this is probably a bad idea for me because I get very competitive.

