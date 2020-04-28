Couples Are Getting Creative With Quarantine Date Nights

Couples Are Getting Creative With Quarantine Date NightsBy Robin Zlotnick
Updated
In any relationship, it's important to go on fun dates and have new experiences together to keep the spark alive! But that's proven kind of hard to do when we're all on lockdown, quarantined in our homes for what will most likely be months on end. Lots of couples have started getting creative with their "date nights" at home, and it's the cutest.
This list of quarantine dates will serve to make you go, "Aww!" and maybe even give you a little inspiration for your own life.
Front porch restaurant
I think we just found our Quarantine date night groove, right here on the front porch! Yes, Conte Bistro...5 stars!! Great food, nice neighbors & no masks necessary!! I almost feel normal🌻@KTFfilms @nbcbayarea @Sur_La_Table @KrisNBC @ErinC2011 @WillowGlenCharm pic.twitter.com/K5bQ5DBzx0— Erin Conte (@ErinC2011) April 25, 2020
This cute couple set up a fancy little bistro right on their front porch and ate dinner by candlelight. How they had that perfect little table and red-and-white-checked tablecloth laying around, I do not know, but I am impressed.
'Chopped' date
My boyfriend made me a Chopped inspired date night ✨ pic.twitter.com/XXvrF1sy2F— George Elrod (@XoGossipGeorge) April 25, 2020
This man's boyfriend made a whole Chopped date where they each got a basket of ingredients and had fun cooking together. This is very cute, but I hope they had some good stuff and didn't end up with like, jelly-bean crusted steak for dinner.
Attic dinner
Surprised my wife with a date night at home for our 18th anniversary during quarantine 🏡❤️ pic.twitter.com/vUiias8SQe— ▼ Kiel James Patrick (@KJP) April 26, 2020
For their 18th (18th!!!) anniversary, this guy transformed his attic into a fancy restaurant, and it's the cutest thing I've ever seen! The string lights really set the mood.
Anniversary date night
Can’t tell you the last time I was able to celebrate my parents’ anniversary with them. No event planning in my future but I had to put together a little date night for my favs. Started with a family home video happy hour then a Paint & Sip followed by dinner. Beyond thankful💕 pic.twitter.com/pyGbTnXRwg— Tyler Cordell 🦁 (@CUCoachTy) April 23, 2020
Since Tyler is quarantined with her parents, she organized a whole date for their anniversary. I bet the "home video happy hour" resulted in lots of happy tears. This is too cute.
Museum date night
*QUARANTINE DATE NIGHT POST* we visit a lot of museums and missed doing that, so we recreated our usual museum date night at home! Nice to find comfort in these uncertain times ☺️ #quarantinedate #cute #basic pic.twitter.com/7N0XQZE4Er— Michelle Spies (@spies_please) April 27, 2020
This couple loves going to museums, so they recreated their favorite date night by pretending to break into one to steal precious art and jewels! Awwwwwwww!
Kids plan date night
The kids made us a date night... They didn't load the dishwasher but other than that 👌🏼💯 #lockdown #StayHome pic.twitter.com/AoNN0enIgH— Bryony Mole (@BryonyMole) April 23, 2020
This couple's kids planned their whole date night, which is so cute and giving off very Parent Trap vibes (minus the twins-separated-at-birth thing). Next time, they'll load the dishwasher, I'm sure of it.
Paint and sip date
Day 3 of my #selfcare journey during #COVID19 #QuarantineDiaries was brought to you by @PinotsPalette— Katya Jeanne (@KJSchoolPsych) April 25, 2020
My #Fiancé humored me in a #StayAtHome paint and sip date night! It was the perfect end to a long week that seems to be never ending! Cannot wait to do another! #CreateAtHome pic.twitter.com/2qUV1Ibs1K
Virtual paint and sip classes are actually a wonderful idea and probably much more fun than the regular ones because you don't have to worry about driving home afterward, so you can get as drunk as you want while painting your sunset. Bonus points for the horse mask, too.
Pizza and a movie
Perfect quarantine date night 🎥🍿 pic.twitter.com/fE5piMTJwo— Bekah (@bekahhjay) April 26, 2020
Now this is my kind of date night. Mattress on the floor, movie on the wall, and pizza. Lots and lots of pizza.
Fort night
Date Night with my fiance, quarantine addition 🥰🍿 pic.twitter.com/e0Qm2NZ2tQ— saraascott (@saaraascott) April 27, 2020
This fort looks cozy AF and I want in. I love a good fort, and this is a good fort. Making it comfy enough to watch movies in it is key and often, very hard to accomplish. Looks like this couple pulled it off effortlessly.
Date night 'Animal (Crossing)' style
Had to have date night due to #quarantine #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #datenight pic.twitter.com/8caFXJZpne— Homeschooler (@homschooler) March 24, 2020
If you're not quarantined with your partner, a perfect place to meet up is in Animal Crossing! Man, this game really is a miracle. In Animal Crossing, you can visit the museum, you can go out for a fruit-filled dinner, you can fish together, catch bugs together... It's really the perfect venue! And the best part is, you can hang out together there even if you aren't together in real life.
Outdoor cinema
Set up a home-made outdoor cinema for the wife and smashed through our first episode of #AfterLife2 as a date night. #lockdownuk 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/cGBex7QfyR— Jamie Nedwoh (@Eimaj88) April 25, 2020
Oh man, one thing I will definitely miss this summer is going to outdoor movies. Those are so fun. But this person constructed a whole setup so they could watch movies outside with his wife. Brilliant!
Movie theater date
My wife “took” me on a date to the movies. It was stupid cute and VERY expensive. 💜 pic.twitter.com/GiXoPPAGUP— Allison Reese (@monsterreese) April 24, 2020
We covered this cuter than cute date more in-depth, but I just have to say again how absolutely perfect this is. She made a whole movie theater, which is one thing, but the exaggerated concession prices still get me every time. Absolutely hilarious.
Van date
Had a lovely date night in the van tonight 😊 pic.twitter.com/euffDGWYU7— Dolittle Campers (@CampersDolittle) April 22, 2020
When I first read that this couple had a date in their van, I was like, "Uh, what?" But then I saw the pictures, and reader, it's adorable. Sometimes, all you need is a change of scenery, and sometimes, that scenery is the inside of your van. Hey, whatever works.
Couples Zoom cooking class
Quarantine date night last night. Caitie and I did an online couples cooking class through Uncorked Kitchen, a small business near Park Meadows. Chicken carbonara and homemade cannolis! You pick up ingredients curbside then cook with a Zoom class. #DoingMyPartCO pic.twitter.com/dDSNqXWOIJ— Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) April 18, 2020
I didn't know that some places were offering couples cooking classes over Zoom! That's amazing! And what a good idea. You get good food, some new knowledge, and time well spent with your partner out of it. Just an A+ idea all around!
Crazy golf
Keeping busy during quarantine with home made Garden Crazy Golf for a saturday date night. @BBCR1 providing the tunes and thank you @gregjames for the idea from one of your listeners!!! pic.twitter.com/RwatErFZS6— Mike W (@Mike__2192) April 25, 2020
Whoa. This couple built themselves a whole miniature golf course for their "crazy" Saturday date night. Not going lie, this is probably a bad idea for me because I get very competitive.