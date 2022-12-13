'Spider-Man 2' Is Expected to Come to the PS5 in 2023 — Here's What We Know About the Release Date

The PlayStation hype train is set to continue with the upcoming release of Spider-Man 2 for the PS5. The game follows the events of the critically-acclaimed 2018 Spider-Man game as well as the 2020 midquel, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The game was first announced during a 2021 State of Play livestream and was unveiled with a tentative release window. Though information on the game's development has been remarkably light since the game's initial reveal, could we expect to see a release date soon?