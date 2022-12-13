'Spider-Man 2' Is Expected to Come to the PS5 in 2023 — Here's What We Know About the Release Date
With the recent release of God of War: Ragnarök on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Sony is officially coming out swinging for the latest generation of gaming. The highly-anticipated sequel was a critical and financial success, quickly becoming one of the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation games in history. The award-winning title will undoubtedly keep PlayStation fans happy for a good long while. That is until the other highly-anticipated sequel for the console comes out.
The PlayStation hype train is set to continue with the upcoming release of Spider-Man 2 for the PS5. The game follows the events of the critically-acclaimed 2018 Spider-Man game as well as the 2020 midquel, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
The game was first announced during a 2021 State of Play livestream and was unveiled with a tentative release window. Though information on the game's development has been remarkably light since the game's initial reveal, could we expect to see a release date soon?
Here's what we know about the 'Spider-Man 2' PS5 release date.
Spoiler alert! This article contains major spoilers for Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Very little is known about the story for the upcoming sequel, but the reveal trailer gives us plenty to work with. Peter Parker makes a return as the main playable character, armed with fancy new mechanical spider legs to level up his crimefighting game. He is accompanied by Miles, who acts as his partner in hero work. But the trailer also introduces two new characters in the Spider-Man game canon.
The trailer itself features a voice-over from a new antagonist who is widely believed to be popular Spidey villain, Kraven the Hunter. The trailer also gives us the first look at fan-favorite anti-hero Venom, whose arrival was teased in secret endings for the previous two Spider-Man games. It is also implied (though not confirmed) that like Peter and Miles, Venom will be a playable character.
The trailer ends with a look at the game's official logo as well as a release window for 2023.
Unfortunately, that's all we have to go on for now. As of this writing, there has been very little news or update for the sequel, to say nothing of when the exact release date of the game will be. Thankfully, though, there may be reason to suspect that we could get a new trailer and a confirmed release date in the near future.
A Dec. 11 Tweet from Wario 64 confirmed that Spider-Man 2 is now available to wishlist on the PS5 in the United Kingdom.
What's more, the first official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released two days later on Dec. 13. The trailer even ended with an innocuous ad for the PlayStation 5.
While this isn't an official confirmation by any means, it's very possible that we could hear a substantial update on the game very soon.
Spider-Man 2 arrives on the PS5 in 2023.