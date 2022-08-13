New PC Version of the 'Spider-Man' Game Features Plenty of Graphical Differences

Marvel's Spider-Man takes place about eight years since Peter Parker (Yuri Lowenthal) began fighting crime as everyone's favorite web-head. After finally managing to put crime lord Wilson Fisk (Travis Willingham) behind bars, a power vacuum opens up within NYC's underworld. This paves the way for villains like Mister Negative (Stephen Oyoung) to make their own bids for Fisk's throne.

Peter must also grapple with the deteriorating emotional state of his mentor, Otto Octavius (William Salyers).