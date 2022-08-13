New PC Version of the 'Spider-Man' Game Features Plenty of Graphical Differences
It's finally time for PC gamers to web-swing into action in the Marvel's Spider-Man video game. This title was originally released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 back in 2018 and garnered critical acclaim for its story, visuals, and most importantly, how good it feels to swing around New York City. The game received a remastered edition for the PlayStation 5 as well as a mid-quel game in which players control Miles Morales.
Four years after its launch on PlayStation, Marvel's Spider-Man becomes the next major PlayStation title to receive a PC port. It joins the likes of 'God of War,' another PlayStation exclusive added to PC, and Final Fantasy VII Remake as popular PlayStation titles that would eventually arrive on PC. Naturally, there are plenty of differences between the PC version and the console version. Here's what you need to know about the latest version of the Spider-Man game.
Here are the major differences for 'Spider-Man' on PC.
Marvel's Spider-Man takes place about eight years since Peter Parker (Yuri Lowenthal) began fighting crime as everyone's favorite web-head. After finally managing to put crime lord Wilson Fisk (Travis Willingham) behind bars, a power vacuum opens up within NYC's underworld. This paves the way for villains like Mister Negative (Stephen Oyoung) to make their own bids for Fisk's throne.
Peter must also grapple with the deteriorating emotional state of his mentor, Otto Octavius (William Salyers).
With its release on PC, a whole new audience of gamers can experience this thrilling and heartwrenching spin on one of Marvel's most renowned heroes. And of course, the PC version offers plenty of bells and whistles.
This new port comes from Nixxes Software, which previously worked on PC ports like Horizon Zero Dawn. On the official PlayStation blog, developer Insomniac Games stated that they worked closely with Nixxes to enhance the PC version to its best.
Many of the PC version's differences over its predecessor are purely graphical. The game now features ray-traced reflections with high-quality images on reflective surfaces like windows and puddles. The PC version takes advantage of NVIDIA DLSS and DLAA for higher quality images overall. The aspect ratio for the game can also be widened considerably to accommodate ultra-wide displays and multiple monitor layouts.
The game has an unlocked framerate for smoother motions and animations.
Players can still use their PlayStation DualSense controllers to play the game on PC, but you can now use your mouse and keyboard and customize your control settings to fit your needs and preferences.
Marvel's Spider-Man is already a knockout title, but with the capabilities afforded to it on PC, this critically-acclaimed game is looking better than ever.
Marvel's Spider-Man is now available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.