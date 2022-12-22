'High on Life' Has Some Hilarious Moments Littered Throughout the Game
NSFW alert! This article contains content that may not be suitable for all ages. Reader discretion is advised.
When a new video game comes from Squanch Games, you can expect some irreverent comedy and meta-commentary jokes sprinkled throughout. This studio was co-founded by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, whose projects are typically known for otherworldly settings and snappy dialogue.
Their latest release, High on Life, is no different.
The game follows a human bounty hunter who must defend Earth from an alien invasion launched by an intergalactic drug cartel. Their goal is to kidnap humans in order to use them as drugs. Throughout the game, you can arm yourself with a variety of talking weapons known as Gatlians, each of whom is voiced by notable actors and comedians.
With a voice cast as stacked as High on Life, there are plenty of funny moments to be had Here are some of our favorite hilarious scenes in High on Life.
How to Shoot in a Video Game 101
Some games have intuitive tutorials that slowly introduce you to the mechanics and allow you to get acquainted with the game flow. Not only does High on Life expect gamers to generally know how an FPS works off the bat, but Kenny the blaster will even shame you when you're trying to learn the buttons and you end up hitting the pause button before anything else.
Sure, he encourages you to press any button just to learn, but you may be in for a rude awakening if you decide to hit "Start."
Average road rage.
As you travel deeper into the more populated game areas, you'll encounter human NPCs confounded by the alien invasion. Some of them have plenty to say about the situation, but they seem to be far more concerned with the traffic it causes than the invasion itself.
Knifey is honest, if nothing else.
One of the weapons you can obtain in the game is a Gatlian named Knifey. As his name suggests, he's a knife. And he loves being used for... what knives tend to be used for.
The game calls you out for sequence breaking.
Whether you know a game well enough to be able to skip certain sections or you discover your own shortcut in a particular stage of the game, sequence breaking is a common occurrence in many video games. However, it's not often that a game calls you out for doing just that!
Movie Night
High on Life players have stumbled on to a full-length sci-fi movie playing on one of the in-game TV screens. And by feature length, we mean you can apparently stand in front of the TV and watch the entire movie while in the game. The official High on Life Twitter account even teases that there are more movies hidden throughout the game.
Now that's some dedicated game design right there!
A very serious game.
While not technically a moment from the game itself, this official ad for High on Life on Xbox Game Pass wants to stress that the game is actually very serious in tone and is not meant to be funny at all. That may just be one of the funniest things anyone has said about the game.
High on Life is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.