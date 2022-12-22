'High on Life' Has Some Hilarious Moments Littered Throughout the Game

NSFW alert! This article contains content that may not be suitable for all ages. Reader discretion is advised.

When a new video game comes from Squanch Games, you can expect some irreverent comedy and meta-commentary jokes sprinkled throughout. This studio was co-founded by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, whose projects are typically known for otherworldly settings and snappy dialogue.

Their latest release, High on Life, is no different.