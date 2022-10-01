Sharing Games Isn't Simple When Everything is Digital - How Do You Gameshare on Xbox?

Sharing games is a classic past-time for gamers who want to share their love of a title with their friends. After all, what fun are games if you have no one to play with or no one to talk about them with?

Until recently, games could be shared easily just by lending your copy to your friend. But that just isn't how it is anymore. Now, physical games get locked to the first consoles that install them and everything else is digital. Is it still possible to share games on Xbox? If so, how?