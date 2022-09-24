Tired of Old or Disappointing Games? Here's How to Get a Refund for an Xbox Game

When you buy Xbox games from a brick-and-mortar store there are no worries about being able to return them, so long as you kept the receipt. Even if you didn't keep the receipt you might be able to sell it to GameStop for a fraction of its value.

But what about games you bought online where there's no physical copy? If you buy games off the Xbox game store, refunds might be a daunting prospect because it's not always obvious where to look to get one. But don't worry, there's a way.