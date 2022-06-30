If You Keep Seeing “Connecting” While on Xbox Party, Here’s What to Do

The "Open" NAT type is best, so if yours is set to "Moderate" or "Strict," that could be a big reason why you're having trouble with using Xbox party to chat and play with your friends.

The outlet goes on to suggest the following, which is a process that's echoed in several support forums as well: Go to "Settings" followed by "Network Settings" and select "Test NAT Type" (you may need to refresh); do a hard reset on your console (i.e., press and hold power button) and then re-test the multiplayer connection under "Network Settings."

This is supposed to re-establish UPnP leases and change your NAT Type to "Open." If that fails, go to "Network Settings" followed by "Advanced Settings" and choose "Alternate Port Selection"; change to "Manual" from "Automatic." A bunch of different port numbers should become available to you – try picking various ones until you attain an Open NAT Type.