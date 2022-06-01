'Assassin's Creed Origins' and Other Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in June 2022
Those who have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass are granted access to a library of titles spanning generations of consoles that they can play across devices. One of the reasons the subscription service has continued to thrive is the sheer number of titles available — and there are even more new games coming to Xbox consoles and PCs in June 2022.
Here's a rundown of the new games hitting the subscription service in the coming month.
'For Honor: Marching Fire Edition'
This title, originally released for the Xbox One, features PvP, PvE, co-op, and story campaign play modes as you choose between 16 different character builds to enter the chaos that is war.
For Honor: Marching Fire Edition is coming to console, PC, and cloud on June 1.
'Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection'
Enjoy three of the titles in the Ninja Gaiden series, specifically Ninja Gaiden Σ, Ninja Gaiden Σ2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge, optimized for your current console.
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is coming to console and PC on June 2.
'Assassin's Creed Origins'
The 2017 title taking place in Egypt is the biggest title to make its way to Game Pass this month. Revisit the classic Assassin's Creed title with your subscription in June 2022.
Assassin's Creed Origins is coming for console, PC, and cloud on June 7.
'Chorus'
This space combat video game was released less than six months ago and is finally being added to Game Pass. Take control of warrior-turned-fugitive Nara as you fight against enemies in this shooter title.
Chorus is coming for console, PC, and cloud on June 7.
'Disc Room'
Tackle puzzles and labyrinths while avoiding incoming bullets in the puzzle action title Disc Room. Originally released in 2020, the game offers enough variety with every new maze you'll feel the challenge every time you play.
Disc Room is coming for console, PC, and cloud on June 7.
'Spacelines from the Far Out'
This co-op title has you managing a retro space-age airline, getting passengers to their destination safely while working with other players in either online or local multiplayer.
Spacelines from the Far Out is coming for console and PC on June 7.
'Shadowrun Trilogy: Console Edition'
This new addition tackles a franchise that has been thriving for 30 long years, including Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall - Director's Cut, and Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition.
Shadowrun Trilogy: Console Edition is coming exclusively for console on June 21.
'Escape Academy'
A new title debuting on Game Pass, Escape Academy will train you to become one of the best escape artists. You play through different rooms and try to find new and creative ways to weasel your way out.
Escape Academy is coming exclusively for console on June 28.
Some titles will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in June 2022.
The following titles will leave Xbox Game Pass starting on June 15, though if you're particularly enjoying one of the titles you can purchase it for 20 percent off with your Game Pass membership. The titles leaving in June are:
- Darkest Dungeon
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Greedfall
- Limbo
- Worms Rumble