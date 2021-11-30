Between the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, Which Console Series Is Better?

When it comes to the latest generation, neither console has an enormous amount of exclusives just yet. But with the good reception for the PS5-exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and remasters of other popular titles like Ghost of Tsushima, PlayStation is vying to come out on top of Xbox yet again. Given Microsoft's deteriorating reputation over the years, it'll be interesting to see how the Series X will try to stay in the game.

If only anyone could get their hands on either of them.