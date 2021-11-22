So Just How Old Is Master Chief in ‘Halo Infinite'? Here's What We Know

So Just How Old Is Master Chief in ‘Halo Infinite'? Here's What We KnowBy Mustafa Gatollari
Nov. 22 2021, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
Some of the most beloved first-person franchises built up their in-game mythos over time. Take Doom for example. When you first played the game, you didn't really know much about what was going on, but that's because ID went light on the exposition and just showed you the hellish landscape. And while Halo has a ton written about it, including the backstories of the soldiers like Master Chief, when the game first debuted, it was primarily known for its addictive run-and-gun play style.
But that's changed over the years, and fans have some pressing non-gameplay-related questions. For example, how old is Master Chief in Halo Infinite?
So just how old is Master Chief in 'Halo Infinite'?
Halo Infinite takes place in the year 2560, and Master Chief was born in the year 2511. As fans of the series know, Chief was part of a line of genetically altered individuals who were taken, as children, into testing. These enhanced abilities — like greater strength and reflexes — made them perfect for combat, and when it comes to warfare, there are fewer biological organisms who serve out punishment quite like Chief.
While 49 years certainly isn't old old, it doesn't Make Master Chief a spring chicken either. Will this affect him? Are we going to see some Logan-esque moments in Infinite?
Probably not. Halo's always been about fast-paced murderous quick-thinking reflexive combat. Plus, Chief's been given so many space steroids that his lifespan may have been extended as a result.
And he seems to be gaining more and more abilities in each game that takes place. Not to mention the MJOLNIR assault armor, which only enhances his already impressive list of abilities.
But there's also another reason Master Chief may be defying his actual age: the long periods of cryosleep that he undergoes.
Theoretically, it would literally freeze him and his actual aging, so he could even be physically as much as 10 years younger than 49.
Will 'Halo Infinite' be the last time we see Master Chief?
There are a lot of fan theories circulating the internet that posit that Halo: Infinite is going to be the last time we play as Master Chief in the game's story mode (real name Petty Officer John-117).
It's believed that he will ultimately sacrifice himself in the process of stopping Cortana and the Created. This is being heavily speculated on a variety of message boards.
However, this is old news. Every time a new Halo game comes out, there are tons of fans who predict his death and come up with a variety of theories as to how/why/when it's going to happen.
There are a lot of folks, however, who don't believe that Microsoft would let that happen, as the game is a huge cash cow and fans would be super upset if he were to be killed off.
Remember how irate folks were when they played through Metal Gear Solid 2 only to realize Raiden, not Snake, was its character.
Halo: Infinite is currently slated for a Dec. 8, 2021, release. Are you excited to play it?