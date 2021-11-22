'Halo Infinite' Features Several Vast Worlds for Players to Explore and Backtrack Through

Halo Infinite is the sixth main title in the franchise since Halo 5: Guardians in 2015. Set after the events of Guardians, the new game will continue the "Reclaimer Saga" and place Master Chief back into the spotlight as he takes on a group of mercenaries known as The Banished from Halo Wars 2. Meanwhile, Master Chief is also on a search for his former AI partner, Cortana.

That quest will take him far and wide on a Halo ring "megastructure." But how big is the world Master Chief will explore?