It seems that everybody's getting in on the platform fighting game genre lately! Like Super Smash Bros. and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl before it, Warner Bros. characters and Cartoon Network stars are ready to throw hands in MultiVersus, an upcoming free-to-play game by Warner Bros. and Player First Games.Players can pair up in teams of two to take on other fighters. While gameplay details are a little light, MultiVersus will emphasize cooperation, so teammates can assist each other using their various movesets. As a free-to-play title, the game will receive regular updates with new skins, special events, and even new characters.\n\nSpeaking of characters, MultiVersus is already stacked with an incredible lineup of fighters.From beloved cartoons to live-action characters, and even straight-up meme fodder, the possibilities for the MultiVersus roster seem to be limitless. Characters are even fully voiced, with many voice actors reprising their classic roles for the game.Here's the official 'MultiVersus' lineup so far.BatmanThe Dark Knight seems to be using plenty of his Bat gadgets to dominate the fight. From grappling hooks to smoke bombs, his classic arsenal already prepares him for any encounter. \n\nBatman will be voiced by Kevin Conroy, an actor who has portrayed the Caped Crusader for nearly 30 years.SupermanThe Son of Krypton shouldn't have any problem in this cartoon kerfuffle. Superman is armed with the power of flight, super strength, ice breath, and laser eyes.\n\nGeorge Newburn will provide the voice of Superman, having previously portrayed the character in the critically acclaimed Justice League and Justice League Unlimited animated series.Wonder WomanAs a powerful warrior from the island of Themyscira, Wonder Woman will make a formidable MultiVersus fighter. She can use her Lasso of Truth to either pull foes toward her or even save her allies from being pushed over the edge.\n\nWonder Woman will be voiced by Abby Trott, who provides the English voice for Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer.Harley QuinnThe popular DC antihero is letting loose on the cartoons of Warner Bros. Harley wields a giant hammer and a variety of weapons to wreak havoc.\n\nHarley Quinn will be voiced by Tara Strong, the current go-to voice for the character in several animated productions.ShaggyMultiVersus isn't afraid to go into full-blown meme territory with Shaggy. While Shaggy takes on opponents with sandwiches and Scooby Snacks that are typical of his character, he can also charge up punches and energy for superpowered combos. That's right, Ultra Instinct Shaggy makes an official debut in the world of fighting games.\n\nShaggy will be voiced by none other than Matthew Lillard, who previously portrayed the character in the Hollywood adaptations of Scooby-Doo.Bugs BunnyThe long-eared Looney Tunes mascot gets lost on his way to Albequerque to join the fight in MultiVersus. Bugs uses pie projectiles and cartoon antics as part of his slapstick arsenal.\n\nEric Bauza provides the voice for Bugs Bunny.Arya StarkWinter is coming to MultiVersus. In perhaps one of the most shocking additions to the platform fighter, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones is joining the fight. As a venerable wolf of Winterfell, she wields her trusty Needle to dance like water around her enemies.\n\nArya will be voiced by Maisie Williams, who reprises her role from the hit HBO show.Jake the DogThe shape-shifting dog of Adventure Time is part of the epic brawl. With his malleable body, Jake is able to change into things like a giant house or stretch his punches to reach enemies from afar.\n\nJohn DiMaggio reprises his role from the cartoon.Finn the HumanOf course, Jake wouldn't be caught without his trusty partner. Jake joins the fight wielding his trusty sword and heroic know-how.\n\nJeremy Shada returns to voice Finn in MultiVerse.Steven UniverseThe happy-go-lucky gem kid makes for the perfect teammate in a platform fighter. Steven can use his trusty Shield to defend himself or his allies from harm.\n\nUnlike in the original series, Steven Universe will be voiced by Daniel DiVenere.GarnetAs the leader of the Crystal Gems and a fusion made of love, Garnet is ready to toss her hat in the ring. Anyone who tries to mess with her will have to watch out for her heavy Gauntlets.\n\nSinger-songwriter Estelle will reprise her role from the series.Tom and JerryThe destructive duo can always be seen fighting each other, and now the roster of MultiVersus is about to get caught up in their endless struggle. Tom and Jerry will also be voiced by Bugs Bunny's Eric Bauza.ReindogAs a completely original character, not much is known about this fighter. But it looks like we might be seeing more than just our favorite characters make it to the fight.\n\nReindog will be voiced by Andrew Frankel.Here are some characters we want to see in 'MultiVersus'.AnimaniacsThe Warner Brothers and the Warner Sister are three agents of cartoon chaos wrapped up in adorable little packages. Though they could appear individually, the inclusion of Tom and Jerry as one character means that playing as all of them at once might not be impossible.Scorpion (Mortal Kombat)The classic Mortal Kombat character is never far from a fight. If someone as violent as Arya Stark can make it in, then there's no reason that Scorpion can't just "get over here" already.Samurai JackThe samurai lost in time is an expert with all kinds of weapons, including his magical katana forged to slay evil. Just imagine the kind of combos you'd be able to pull off with Jack in MultiVersus.\n\nMultiVersus is expected to launch in 2022.