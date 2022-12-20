'High on Life' Is an FPS Full of 'Rick and Morty' Mayhem — Is It Coming to Nintendo Switch?
If a game is made by Squanch Games, a game studio founded by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, you can expect all sorts of animated chaos and gooey mayhem. This especially holds true for the team's latest release, High on Life. In this new first-person shooter, a human bounty hunter wields an arsenal of living weapons called Gatlians — one of whom is voiced by Justin himself — as they defend Earth against an alien cartel that seeks to turn humans into drugs.
The game was released on Dec. 12, but you may find its selection of launch platforms strikingly limited. Is High on Life available on the Nintendo Switch, for example? Players seem to have found alternatives.
Is 'High on Life' available on Nintendo Switch?
It's difficult to gauge what counts as a "console exclusive" in the ninth generation of video games. Exclusive titles like God of War: Ragnarök have come out on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with its predecessor having come out on PC earlier in 2022. Even upcoming games like Final Fantasy XVI are considered "timed exclusives," in which they are available for an certain period of time on only one console before making the jump to other platforms after that period expires.
Xbox games are even more confounding, in that regard. When it comes to High on Life, the game was initially released on Xbox Series X/S as well as Xbox One, but a release on Microsoft consoles usually goes alongside a release on PC as well. To that end, High on Life is currently available on all three of these platforms. But is there a chance that the game could come to other platforms like the Nintendo Switch?
As of now, it might not be in the cards. Squanch Games has made no formal announcement on whether or not the game could come to other platforms. In fact, the game has recently become one of the most popular games on Xbox Game Pass, bolstering its identity (as of now) as an Xbox exclusive. If you really want the feeling of playing High on Life on the go, however, then those who are lucky enough to own a Steam Deck can check out the game on there.
That being said, there's always the chance that the game could come to other consoles eventually. After all, games like Cuphead and Spider-Man were also popular exclusive titles for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 respectively before arriving on other systems. In fact, Cuphead is now available on every major gaming console, which says a lot about the possibility of the latest Squanch Games project to do the same.
High on Life is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.