Distractify
Home > Gaming
Zack and Cloud in 'Crisis Core: -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion'
Source: Square Enix

The Missable Missions in 'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII' Have Been Carried Over to the Remaster

Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga - Author
By

Dec. 14 2022, Updated 7:01 p.m. ET

There are few game remasters quite like Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. The latest installment of the FFVII franchise revitalizes the original 2007 PSP title with updated visuals, new voice-acting performances, and a gameplay overhaul that makes it lovingly unrecognizable from its previous iteration. It feels like an entirely new game and may just be required reading for any FFVII fan moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement

But the game is still technically a remaster, and unfortunately, that can also mean that some of its pre-existing issues can be carried over to the newer version.

For Crisis Core, that means that the missable missions are still very much in the game. It's very possible for certain side quests to slip under your radar as you progress through the story, rendering some missions and their subsequent rewards inaccessible to you. Here's what to look out for in your Crisis Core Reunion journey.

Missions in 'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion'
Source: Square Enix
Article continues below advertisement

'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion' still has missable missions.

Crisis Core is a prequel that follows the origins of Zack Fair, a plucky young SOLDIER operative who eventually becomes an integral catalyst for the events of Final Fantasy VII.

Crisis Core's main story progresses through Chapters, with the game indicating that a new one has started at various points. During certain parts of each Chapter, Zack will have the option to explore other areas and interact with NPCs. Some may even give you missions to complete.

Missions act as side quests for Zack to complete in order to level up and acquire resources. These can be accessed through Save Points and are organized into different categories. Completing one quest typically unlocks the next one in a category, and they get progressively more challenging as the list goes on.

While they can typically be completed at your leisure, some of them can be locked away completely once you reach Chapter 8 of the story.

Article continues below advertisement

The game has 10 total chapters, so that leaves you plenty of time to go through everything and make sure you complete everything that you can before Chapter 8 comes along. But if you find yourself stressing over what to unlock and when, players have previously pinpointed which missions to look out for. Here's a quick guide to the missable missions and what you can do to unlock them already.

'Crisis Core: -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion-' gameplay
Source: Square Enix
Article continues below advertisement

MissionWhen to UnlockHow to Unlock
1-2-1Chapter 3Speak to the Shinra Security Officer in the LOVELESS Block, Sector 8
2-1-1Chapter 4Speak to the NPC in Sector 8 by the top of the stars in the southeast area
2-1-2Chapter 4Speak to the woman in the LOVELESS Block, Sector 8 about a chocobo rider
2-1-3Chapter 5Speak to the girl in the Sector 5 market standing by the Upper Plate exit
2-1-5Chapter 6Speak to the Shinra operative near the second floor elevators of the Shinra building

4-3-1Chapter 6Catch the first Wutai Spy in the LOVELESS district
4-3-2Chapter 6Catch the second Wutai Spy, a Shinra operative in the Sector 5 market
4-3-3 Chapter 6Catch the third Wutai Spy walking out of the second-floor elevators of the Shinra building
4-3-4Chapter 6Catch the fourth Wutai Spy, a woman on top of the stairs beyond the Sector 8 fountain
4-3-5Chapter 6Catch the fifth Wutai Spy, a man near the rocket display in the Shinra Exhibition room
Article continues below advertisement
4-3-6Chapter 6Catch the sixth Wutai Spy, a boy who appears in the Sector 5 park
6-2-1Chapter 6Speak to the two Shinra employees near the free potion NPC at the Shinra Building Entrance
7-1-1Chapter 5Speak to the SOLDIER member in the Briefing Room
8-2-1Chapter 4Speak to the Materia researcher in the Materia Room
Zack performing a Limit Break
Source: Square Enix

That may be a lot to consider, but as long as you're careful and explore often, you shouldn't worry about missing anything.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is now available on all major platforms.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Summons Get a New Makeover in 'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion' — Here's How to Use Them

Leveling up in 'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion' Is (Almost) Entirely by Chance

'Forspoken' Teases a Story Worth Considering (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest Gaming News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.