The Missable Missions in 'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII' Have Been Carried Over to the Remaster
There are few game remasters quite like Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. The latest installment of the FFVII franchise revitalizes the original 2007 PSP title with updated visuals, new voice-acting performances, and a gameplay overhaul that makes it lovingly unrecognizable from its previous iteration. It feels like an entirely new game and may just be required reading for any FFVII fan moving forward.
But the game is still technically a remaster, and unfortunately, that can also mean that some of its pre-existing issues can be carried over to the newer version.
For Crisis Core, that means that the missable missions are still very much in the game. It's very possible for certain side quests to slip under your radar as you progress through the story, rendering some missions and their subsequent rewards inaccessible to you. Here's what to look out for in your Crisis Core Reunion journey.
'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion' still has missable missions.
Crisis Core is a prequel that follows the origins of Zack Fair, a plucky young SOLDIER operative who eventually becomes an integral catalyst for the events of Final Fantasy VII.
Crisis Core's main story progresses through Chapters, with the game indicating that a new one has started at various points. During certain parts of each Chapter, Zack will have the option to explore other areas and interact with NPCs. Some may even give you missions to complete.
Missions act as side quests for Zack to complete in order to level up and acquire resources. These can be accessed through Save Points and are organized into different categories. Completing one quest typically unlocks the next one in a category, and they get progressively more challenging as the list goes on.
While they can typically be completed at your leisure, some of them can be locked away completely once you reach Chapter 8 of the story.
The game has 10 total chapters, so that leaves you plenty of time to go through everything and make sure you complete everything that you can before Chapter 8 comes along. But if you find yourself stressing over what to unlock and when, players have previously pinpointed which missions to look out for. Here's a quick guide to the missable missions and what you can do to unlock them already.
|Mission
|When to Unlock
|How to Unlock
|1-2-1
|Chapter 3
|Speak to the Shinra Security Officer in the LOVELESS Block, Sector 8
|2-1-1
|Chapter 4
|Speak to the NPC in Sector 8 by the top of the stars in the southeast area
|2-1-2
|Chapter 4
|Speak to the woman in the LOVELESS Block, Sector 8 about a chocobo rider
|2-1-3
|Chapter 5
|Speak to the girl in the Sector 5 market standing by the Upper Plate exit
|2-1-5
|Chapter 6
|Speak to the Shinra operative near the second floor elevators of the Shinra building
|4-3-1
|Chapter 6
|Catch the first Wutai Spy in the LOVELESS district
|4-3-2
|Chapter 6
|Catch the second Wutai Spy, a Shinra operative in the Sector 5 market
|4-3-3
|Chapter 6
|Catch the third Wutai Spy walking out of the second-floor elevators of the Shinra building
|4-3-4
|Chapter 6
|Catch the fourth Wutai Spy, a woman on top of the stairs beyond the Sector 8 fountain
|4-3-5
|Chapter 6
|Catch the fifth Wutai Spy, a man near the rocket display in the Shinra Exhibition room
|4-3-6
|Chapter 6
|Catch the sixth Wutai Spy, a boy who appears in the Sector 5 park
|6-2-1
|Chapter 6
|Speak to the two Shinra employees near the free potion NPC at the Shinra Building Entrance
|7-1-1
|Chapter 5
|Speak to the SOLDIER member in the Briefing Room
|8-2-1
|Chapter 4
|Speak to the Materia researcher in the Materia Room
That may be a lot to consider, but as long as you're careful and explore often, you shouldn't worry about missing anything.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is now available on all major platforms.