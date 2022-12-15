The Missable Missions in 'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII' Have Been Carried Over to the Remaster

But the game is still technically a remaster, and unfortunately, that can also mean that some of its pre-existing issues can be carried over to the newer version.

For Crisis Core, that means that the missable missions are still very much in the game. It's very possible for certain side quests to slip under your radar as you progress through the story, rendering some missions and their subsequent rewards inaccessible to you. Here's what to look out for in your Crisis Core Reunion journey.