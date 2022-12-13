The Ending to 'Crisis Core: -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion' Brings New Life to Zack's Greatest Moment

The game begins with Zack as a plucky new recruit into SOLDIER, a force of enhanced fighters commissioned by the Shinra Electric Power Company.

He trains under Angeal Hewley, a 1st class SOLDIER who carries with him an enormous Buster Sword. Zack hopes to follow in the footsteps of Angeal and famed SOLDIER operatives Sephiroth and Genesis Rhapsodos to become a hero in his own right.

Unfortunately, Angeal and Genesis defect from SOLDIER and Zack and Sephiroth are assigned to kill them.