'Crisis Core Reunion' Is a Remaster That Feels Like a Full Remake — Our First Impressions

Originally released between 2007 and 2008 on the PSP, Crisis Core reveals the origins of Cloud's closest companion and decorated SOLDIER operative Zack Fair. It also focuses on the tragic backstory behind series antagonist Sephiroth and sets forward the overall story of Final Fantasy VII into motion.

Crisis Core is getting its own update with the release of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. But is the game a remake or a remaster? We got our hands on a short demo, so here's our scoop.