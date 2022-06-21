Here's the Release Date for the 'Final Fantasy VII' Remake 'Rebirth'
The Final Fantasy games have been a staple series for gamers for years. At this point, it seems like a billion sequels, spinoffs, and more have been made, but that means that there's something for everyone. Now, a new set of games is in the works, including a Final Fantasy VII remake called Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. He's what we know about the release date and what we can expect going forward.
When is the release date for the 'Final Fantasy VII' remake 'Rebirth'?
As of right now, there's no exact release date for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. All we know is that it's going to come out sometime in the winter of 2023 or 2024. And it will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5. This remake is the second in a trilogy.
"Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is being designed so that people can enjoy this game whether they know the original game or not," creative director Tetsuya Nomura said in a statement. He said the game could be great for players who are new to the series and that it could be "a fresh, new experience" since Cloud and his friends are going on a brand new adventure.
Unfortunately, Final Fantasy fans have had to wait for years for the trilogy to come together. Back in July 2015, the first game in the remake series, Final Fantasy VII Remake was announced for the PS4.
But the game wasn't actually released until April 2020. Because Rebirth isn't coming out until 2023 or 2024, that might mean fans will have to wait another three years for the next installment. But the game's developers are trying to make the best gaming experience they can.
In a statement, Final Fantasy VII Remake series producer, Yoshinori Kitase, said that even though it seems like a long time to wait, things are actually going at a fast pace for them. "We are aiming to make Final Fantasy VII Rebirth an even more gripping and memorable experience than Final Fantasy VII Remake, so please wait a little longer while we finish up," he said.
'Rebirth' may not be the only 'Final Fantasy' game that fans have to look forward to in 2023.
If Rebirth does come out at the end of 2023, it will be the second Final Fantasy game to be released that year. Final Fantasy XVI is set to come out that summer.
Right now, we don't know too much about what Rebirth what we will be about. But more details have been released about XVI.
In XVI, you play in the realm of Valisthea. Here, beings get magical powers from things called mothercrystals, which have become the center of life in the area. Clive Rosfield, one of the game's main characters, is out to get revenge against an Eikon, a particular kind of monster.
We also know that another character, Joshua Rosfield, is Clive's younger, brother, heir to the land of Rosaria, and is called a Dominant, aka someone in control of his own Eikon. It's possible that these two, alongside their foster sister Jill Warrick, will work together to get revenge.