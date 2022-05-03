Is 'Final Fantasy XVI' Coming to Xbox? Here's What We Know so Far

The next chapter of the classic franchise is on its way with the upcoming release of Final Fantasy XVI. The game was previously announced in 2020 and is coming to next-gen consoles. While there's been little news on the game since its initial unveiling, we do know that as of writing, the game is entering its final stages of development. We can't wait to get our hands on the game, but is Final Fantasy XVI coming to Xbox? If anything, it might not come out on those consoles right away.