Leveling up in 'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion' Is (Almost) Entirely by Chance

Normally in JRPGs, especially in most of the Final Fantasy games, you level up your characters simply by defeating enemies. Later installments would play around with this concept by having players actively choose when and/or what to level up, but the gist of it remained the same: defeat hordes of enemies to earn experience points to make your characters stronger.

Crisis Core took a very different approach when it came to leveling up Zack, and this approach remains in Crisis Core Reunion.