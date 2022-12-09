A Benoit Blanc Skin Drops in 'Among Us' Soon
Anyone who got to see the limited theatrical release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery may have noticed the brief tribute the new Rian Johnson film made to the hit multiplayer game Among Us. In the opening minutes of the film, Detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) is seen playing the popular game with some of his friends, as the COVID-19 lockdown has kept him from working on new cases. To fill his time, Benoit is trying to uncover who the imposter is in each match.
This cameo is both a nod to the insane popularity Among Us found during the pandemic as well as a parallel to the film itself, given that it's a murder mystery.
But that's not the only crossover fans are getting. At the 2022 Game Awards, Daniel and Rian both appeared at the event virtually to unveil this collaboration between the two popular media pieces, and showed off the new Glass Onion-inspired skin players will be able to get in Among Us.
How to get the new 'Glass Onion' skin in 'Among Us.'
In celebration of the brief cameo Among Us has in Glass Onions, players will be able to get a free skin of Benoit Blanc to wear in the game.
The skin was unveiled as part of the collaboration during the 2022 Game Awards. With this new skin, players will don Benoit's blue and white striped ensemble, including his bright yellow ascot to tie the whole look together.
Since this is a free skin, players will be able to access it when it drops in Among Us on Dec. 13.
To change your character's skin to the Benoit Blanc one, once you join a party, all you'll have to do is go to the laptop in the waiting room before the match starts and select "Customize." From here, you should have access to the new skin once it becomes available, as there are no prerequisites to unlock it — just select it and whatever other accessories you want to wear during the match and you should be good to go!