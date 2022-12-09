The 2022 Game Awards Unveiled Plenty of New Games — Here Are Some Highlights
It's that time of the year again: the Game Awards are here to doll out accolades to some of the best games to grace our consoles in 2022 — but more importantly, the award show serves as a way to share some of the exciting titles to come in the new year. Plenty of new and exciting games are announced at this award show, and many others unveil new and exciting details about releases and gameplay details in between the awards.
Though we can't share every single game that was unveiled during the awards (this list would go on forever), but we can share some of the most surprising and exciting announcements made during the 2022 Game Awards. If you couldn't watch it live, here's what you missed.
'Hades II'
One of the first big announcements of the 2022 Game Awards, Hades II is the sequel to the award-winning mythology-inspired dungeon crawler Hades. In the upcoming title, you'll battle the Titan of Time, using dark sorcery to take him down.
At this time, there is no confirmed release date for the sequel, nor have launch platforms been confirmed.
'Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon'
Bayonetta 3 unveiled the trippy multiverse that makes up the various protagonists in the franchise, and in Bayonetta Origins, you'll get to go back in time and play as young Cereza, the Bayonetta who takes the title in the most recent mainstream installment.
This game boasts a very different art style than the original games, as well as a close release date. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon drops on the Nintendo Switch on March 17.
'Judas'
From the creator of BioShock, Judas was finally announced as Ken Levine's next big project. Though there aren't many details available about the game at this time, though it looks to have similar first-person shooter tones as the BioShock franchise did.
'Earthblade'
Yet another action-adventure platformer from the creators of Celeste, Earthblade follows Névoa, a child of fate who returns to earth. Similar to the developer's last hit, Earthblade will let players explore a beautifully designed pixel art world with challenging combat and secrets to uncover.
Earthblade is set to release sometime in 2024.
'Death Stranding 2'
One of the biggest surprise announcements of the night, Hideo Kojima returns with a sequel to his last hit game, this time with both Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux at the helm. The world is still infested with lethal BTs, and Sam has aged significantly since we left him in the first game.
Though there's no release date at the time, it's expected to launch exclusively for the PS5.
'Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden'
A story-driven action RPG from Focus and DONTNOD Entertainment, you'll play as a pair of ghost hunters who venture to take down some haunting cases as you actions decide the fate of your story.
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is expected to release sometime in 2023.
'Behemoth'
A new VR action RPG from Skydance Interactive, Behemoth is its newest single-player game.
"Players will explore the plague-ravished wasteland of a once glorious empire, where its inhabitants are driven mad and cities have fallen to ruin. In glorious VR fashion, players’ bodies and minds will be tested as they combat towering colossal giants called Behemoths," the official press release reads.
'Armored Core VI, Fires of Rubicon'
After taking home multiple awards for Elden Ring, FromSoftware made a surprising announcement of its newest game: Armored Core VI, Fires of Rubicon. "Feed the fire. Let the last cinders burn," the preview teased.
Little is known about the title at this time, other than it's expected to release sometime in 2023.