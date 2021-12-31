Here Are 50 New Year's Eve Instagram Captions and Quotes to Ring in the New Year!

1. New Year, new me.

2. I'm just here for the champagne.

3. Headed into the new year like...

4. This could be the start of something new.

5. Cheers to the new year!

6. My New Year's resolution is 1080 pixels.

7. Cheers to a few months of accidentally writing the wrong year down.

8. The best really is yet to come.

9. A little party never killed nobody.

10. A whole new chapter!