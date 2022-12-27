A Comprehensive List of All the New Year's Eve Specials Airing on TV This Year

CBS is heading to Nashville! This year's special will be hosted by country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith. Musical performers include Flo-Rida, the Zac Brown Band, and Luke Bryan.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air from 8 to 10 p.m. EST and from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. EST on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and watch on-demand on Paramount Plus.