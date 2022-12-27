A Comprehensive List of All the New Year's Eve Specials Airing on TV This Year
Whether you're in your living room in sweatpants or at a party all glammed up, there's a good chance that during the 11 o'clock hour, you'll find yourself watching a New Year's Eve special on TV as you count down into the next 365 days.
Lucky for you, there is no shortage of festive New Years Eve specials to watch on TV as you ring in 2023. From Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve to Fox's All-American New Year 2023, let's take a look at some of your options.
NBC’s 'Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party'
Miley Cyrus is hosting her own New Year's Eve party for the second year in Miami. By her side will be co-host Dolly Parton, who will also perform. Also slated to take the stage are Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Fletcher, and more. Saturday Night Live stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman as well as the Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio are also expected to make a cameo.
The special will air live on NBC Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. EST and Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will also be available to livestream on Peacock.
CBS’ 'New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash'
CBS is heading to Nashville! This year's special will be hosted by country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith. Musical performers include Flo-Rida, the Zac Brown Band, and Luke Bryan.
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air from 8 to 10 p.m. EST and from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. EST on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and watch on-demand on Paramount Plus.
ABC’s 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest'
Although Dick Clark may have passed away in 2012, his New Year's Eve special is still very much rocking. Now hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this special will be coming to you live from New York; Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.; New Orleans; and Puerto Rico. You can expect performances from Duran Duran, Ciara, Wiz Khalifa, and more.
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 will air live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 31 and end around 2 a.m. EST. The program will also be available for free on the ABC website.
FNC’s 'All-American New Year 2023'
Fox & Friends Weekend’s Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Pete Hegseth will co-host All-American New Year 2023 live from Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn.
Platinum country music star Brantley Gilbert will perform. There will also be a standup comedy routine by Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla.
All-American New Year 2023 will air from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. EST. Leading up to the special, Failla and correspondent Griff Jenkins will co-host an hour-long pre-show special entitled Countdown to All-American New Year at 9 p.m. EST.
CNN’s 'New Year’s Eve Live'
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will once again co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live in New York City’s Times Square. The special will feature performances by Usher, Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle, and more. John Stamos, Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, and Jack Black will also make appearances.
New Year’s Eve Live will begin at 8 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST on CNN.