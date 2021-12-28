Netflix Subscribers Are Confused About the Kids' New Year's Eve Countdowns

Netflix Subscribers Are Confused About the Kids' New Year's Eve CountdownsBy Chrissy Bobic
Dec. 28 2021, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
When you were younger, long before you had kids, New Year's Eve might have been the night of the year for you to go out and let loose. These days, things are a bit different. You have kids, there's a pandemic — it's a whole thing. Luckily, you can still party like it's 1999 and there's no COVID-19 variant looming behind you, even though you have kids who want to party with you. Enter the Netflix New Year's Eve countdowns.
There used to be a ton of kids's shows on Netflix that had countdowns your kids could do any time of the day on New Year's Eve. This made it possible for you to enjoy a countdown with your little ones and then reserve the evening for a few hours spent reminiscing about the *before* time and chugging champagne. But after 2019, the streaming platform scaled back on its countdowns, and now parents are confused about where the heck they are.
You can still watch a couple of kids' New Year's Eve countdowns on Netflix.
In the past, Netflix rolled out New Year's Eve countdowns for kids and family shows like Fuller House, Boss Baby: Back in Business, and Pinky Malinky.
Right now, Netflix lists just two shows that have countdowns you can check out, Skylanders Academy New Year's Eve Countdown and Starbeam: Beaming in the New Year. However, that could change closer to Dec. 31.
There isn't a clear reason why Netflix stopped listing countdowns for New Year's Eve for kids, and even though there are a few options left, it seems that they have seriously scaled back their offerings. Parents took to Twitter in 2020 to ask where they were after the myriad of options in 2019.
"Noon Year's Eve" is also totally a thing for parents.
Another way to ring in the new year a little earlier than midnight is with a Noon Year's Eve celebration. It's exactly what it sounds like. You wait until 30 seconds before 12 p.m. on New Year's Eve and do a standard countdown with your kids. Feel free to dress up for the occasion and even treat the event like a full-blown New Year's Eve party.
But it all ends in time for you to enjoy a midday nap before the adult celebration in the evening. It's honestly a win-win situation. Sure, you might be completely exhausted by New Year's Day. However, it will kind of be worth it since your kids will get their own celebration without staying up well past their bedtime.
There are also movies that are perfect for New Year's Eve.
Everyone loves a good Christmas movie. Add in some romance and it's even better. But what about New Year's Eve movies? They often take a backseat to holiday movies about celebrating with loved ones and falling for an unexpected soulmate. Although there aren't many New Year's Eve movies on the streaming platform, they do exist elsewhere.
Like New Year's Eve, which has a collection of intertwining stories and a star-studded cast. Or About Time, which follows a time-traveler whose goal it is to travel back to a New Year's Eve party where he ruined his first kiss with his dream girl.
But before you do any of that, if you want to ensure an evening of satisfied kids, you'll want to do a countdown with them first. Even if Netflix might have let you down this year.