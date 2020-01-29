Elle King Isn’t the Only Famous Member of Her Family — Her Dad Is Rob Schneider!

Elle says that when she was younger, her relationship with her father was strained. “My whole childhood, my dad was a workaholic,” she told People in a 2018 interview. Elle grew up with her mother and stepdad Justin Tesa in Ohio, but she and Rob reconnected when Elle was an adult. She says the reason they rekindled their relationship is because of Rob’s young daughters: Elle’s half-sisters Miranda and Madeline.

“We both have grown up a lot. And you realize what’s important,” Elle said in that same interview. “Him having children — I wanted my sisters to have good memories of me from their childhood when they grew. Family really is so important. So through that, me just kind of showing up and trying to be good for them, really made it easy because there were no bad motives. When it’s about the kids, the bulls--t kind of goes away. I love him.”