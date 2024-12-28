'Wicked' Will Be Available to Stream on New Year’s Eve Across These Platforms If you purchase 'Wicked' on a specific streaming platform, it will include numerous bonuses. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 28 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

It's time to get excited because Wicked (Part 1), the highly anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway musical, will hit streaming platforms on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2024! In case you missed the theater release on Nov. 22, 2024 (because, let’s face it, a night out these days can feel more like a luxury than a casual treat), or if gathering up your kids to sit through a two-hour-and-four-minute film just wasn’t in the cards, you’re in luck.

Soon, you can stream this long-awaited movie from the comfort of your couch, bed, or wherever you love to kick back and relax. Now, the real question is: Where can I stream Wicked? We’ve got the scoop on all the platforms where it’ll be available for rent and purchase.

Where can I stream 'Wicked'?

Source: Universal Pictures

Wicked (Part 1) will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Cox, Microsoft Movies & TV, Comcast Xfinity, and other major digital platforms starting Dec. 31, 2024.

Even better, purchasing the film from these platforms comes with some magical extras. According to a Universal press release, your purchase will include a 40-minute tour through Oz, a Sing-Along version, deleted and extended scenes, and other exclusive bonuses. And if you want to get your hands on a physical copy (if you're still into that sort of thing), Wicked will be available in 4K UDH, DVD, and Blue-ray on Feb. 4, 2025.

A breakdown of the added bonuses you get when you purchase 'Wicked'.

The Sing-Along version included with your purchase of Wicked offers an alternate feature-length experience, letting you sing along with every note alongside the cast. As for the deleted and extended scenes, there’s plenty to unpack, but here are a few highlights: Pfannee and ShenShen meeting Glinda, followed by their reunion at Shiz University.

The Shiz Gazette, the student newspaper, introducing Fiyero to the campus, stirring up a whirlwind of buzz and excitement.

Some of the other deleted and extended scenes include: Elphaba and Fiyero sharing a moment in the forest while caring for a lost lion cub.

Elphaba making a promise to Glinda in hopes of strengthening their friendship.

A scenic trail ride to the Emerald City with Elphaba and Glinda.

An action-packed scene where Elphaba and Glinda race through a maze, chased by palace monkeys.

Another bonus fans will love is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Wicked, featuring choreography, character insights, and a deep dive into the enchanting world of Oz. If that’s not enough to get you excited, an exclusive exploration of the Emerald City, complete with a visit inside the palace’s throne room, just might!

Will 'Wicked' be available for streaming on Disney Plus?