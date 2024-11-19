Home > Entertainment > Movies 'Wicked' Teases Some Information Post-Credits That Will Have Fans Jumping for Joy You might want to stick around after the movie. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 19 2024, 4:16 p.m. ET Source: universal pictures

In 2023, it was all about Barbie. In 2024, the it-movie taking over everyone's brains is Wicked, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. It's a musical masterpiece years in the making, and fans can't wait to finally get a glimpse at their favorite story on the big screen.

While the film hasn't officially hit theaters yet, a handful of lucky (and in most cases, rich and famous) folks have already had the chance to watch the flick — and for those who are still waiting, they have plenty of questions. Most importantly, is there a post-credit scene at the end of Wicked? Here's what we know.

Does 'Wicked' have a post-credit scene?

Because the film isn't out for the public yet, all we have to base our answer on is testimony from fans who have been lucky enough to score a preview ticket. And the consensus? Wicked does not have a traditional post-credit scene — but that doesn't mean there's nothing to stick around for.

While there are no additional scenes after the credits roll, as has become an expectation in theaters nowadays thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is a tidbit of crucial information that Wicked fans will be excited to learn.

In a twist that surprised audiences globally, it turns out that 2024's Wicked is actually Part 1 of a two-part film — and after the music plays and the names fade from the screen, viewers are greeted with an exciting promise: "To Be Continued."

The film, which debuted at an impressive 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, is just the beginning of an epic story between Glinda and Elphaba, meaning that fans will be able to see more of the two beloved characters in the years to come. If the film continues to follow the storyline of the musical, there will likely only be one other part.

Ariana Grande goes by her full name in the 'Wicked' credits.

Aside from the "To Be Continued" message, another thing that surprised fans about the credits of Wicked was actress Ariana Grande's use of her full name: Ariana Grande-Butera.

Many believe that this was a choice made to distance herself from her pop career as she ventures into the world of film and theatre. "Technically, it's my little girl name," Ariana said in an interview about the decision to include her full name. "I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me. I feel like I came home to myself in a lot of ways through what I learned from Glinda, from Elphaba ... That was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old, and it felt like a really lovely way of honoring that. It felt really full circle."

In another interview with the Las Culturistas podcast, co-hosted by Wicked co-star Bowen Yang, she said, "I'm going to say something so scary — it's going to scare the absolute s--t out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they'll deal, and we'll be here forever."