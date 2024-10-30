Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo Love Keeping Us Guessing About Their Relationship The possible item began sparking dating rumors in 2020. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 30 2024, 4:34 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

As we've seen pretty much throughout all of 2024, few things in Hollywood remain a secret for long. However, some of the secrets get exposed quicker than others, especially when you're as visible as Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo. The multitalented and openly LGBTQ+ actors are at the top of their game in their careers and have been open about their previous romantic relationships in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, since The Chi creator and the Wicked leading lady reportedly started dating in 2020, they've been subject to the public's opinions about their relationship. Through it all, they've maintained their privacy and are quietly making strides in whatever connection they have. Here's the scoop on Lena and Cynthia's relationship timeline.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo met for the first time in 2018.

Though they may never tell us if they're more than friends, Lena and Cynthia have a timestamp of when they became in each other's lives. In May 2018, Cynthia posted a photo of she and Lena attending the Met Gala. Underneath their "ussie," Cynthia opened up about her and Lena's then-sister-like connection.

Article continues below advertisement

"Me and @lenawaithe, I finally found my sis," The Color Purple star said of meeting the Emmy winner. "Lena you are absolutely everything. You are perfection. What a meeting of minds, glad to have you in my life! Stuck like glue !!! SHINE QUEEN SHINE!!"

They sparked dating rumors in 2020 amid Lena’s divorce from Alana Mayo.

Source: Mega

After their initial meeting, Cynthia and Lena remained friends. While Cynthia was single during their meeting, Lena was engaged to film executive Alana Mayo. Lena and Alana married in 2019, but, two months after they tied the knot, Alana filed for divorce in January 2020. "After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways.," the exes said in a joint statement. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Soon after Lena and Alana confirmed they were parting ways, Bossip reported that Lena and Cynthia were dating and had even begun living together (however, as a fellow woman who loves women, I feel there's shade in that rumor somewhere). The rumor followed them for years, with many labeling Cynthia a homewrecker and the catalyst for Lena's divorce. Nonetheless, they kept their lives as professional as possible on social media.

Cynthia and Lena seemingly confirmed their relationship after being spotted holding hands in 2022.

While Lena and Cynthia kept the details of their romance as private as possible, it was only a matter of time for there to be photographic evidence that the creatives were an item. In June 2022, Page Six snapped a paparazzi photo of them holding hands while attending a gala at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Though it wasn't a clear photo of Lena and Cynthia's faces, it was enough evidence for their fans to continue believing the rumors about their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Cynthia hinted at saying “I love you” to Lena in a May 2022 birthday post.

In May 2022, two years after rumors about their relationship began, Cynthia fanned the flames with a rare Instagram post sharing her appreciation and possible love for Lena. "Today is when we celebrate a woman whose heart is bigger than the body that houses it," the Harriett star wrote. "Happy birthday @lenawaithe I...You know the rest!" The shout out came months after Cynthia came out as bisexual to British Vogue that same year.

A report labeled Lena as Cynthia’s “partner” in June 2024.

After nearly four years of keeping the nature of their relationship under wraps, many were done with them being coy about if they're dating and decided to call them a couple officially. In 2024, several outlets began including them in best-dressed couples or celebrity couples outing lists, though, we must remind you, they've never confirmed it themselves. However, that didn't stop Just Jared from referring to Lena as Cynthia's "partner" after Lena helped Cynthia with her dress's train at the 2024 Tony Awards that June.

Article continues below advertisement

"Cynthia Erivo got some assistance from partner Lena Waithe while arriving on the carpet at the Tony Awards," the outlet captioned their photos. Underneath the account's post, several users shared that the news of Lena being Cynthia's partner was news to them. Cynthia and Lena, as always, didn't respond to the outlet's definition of their relationship.