Home > Television > Reality TV > RuPaul's Drag Race Sasha Colby Would Love to Return to 'RuPaul's Drag Race' for All Stars Season (EXCLUSIVE) "I always love a good competition, so bring it on," she told 'Distractify.' By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 28 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

During Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Sasha Colby proved why she is known as your favorite drag queen's favorite drag queen. Sasha won four maxi challenges, showing her competitors that she is more than just a body queen.

Article continues below advertisement

She also never had to lip sync for her life during the season, which made Ru's decision to crown her pretty simple. So, would Sasha ever return to the mainstage for an All Stars season of RDPR? In an exclusive interview with Distractify, she opens up about returning to the reality TV series.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Sasha Colby would love to return to 'RPDR', but needs a bit of time to "get inspired."

After being crowned the winner of Season 15 of RPDR, Sasha dedicated her crown to the trans community. "This goes to every trans person, past, present, and future because we are not going anywhere," she said. Since then, Sasha has become an even stronger activist and recently partnered with Lfyt to promote its 2024 Voting Access Program LyftUp, which is offering 50% off rides to the polls for everyone on Election Day.

"I think I've always been politically aware as a trans person as a Native Hawaiian you kind of have to be aware of what's going on politically because your basic human rights are always coming into play and are politicized," she told Distractify. "So for me, I've always had these feelings ... but being on a show like Drag Race that encourages us to use our voice and use our platform, I think that's where I have gained a lot of confidence and power."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

So, it is no surprise when we asked Sasha if she would return for an All Stars (possible All Winners) season of RPDR, she did not hesitate in her response. "Absolutely... I totally would," she said before adding, " I hope they like, wait a bit. I need a chance to think of new ideas and get inspired. But I always love a good competition, so bring it on."

Article continues below advertisement

In the meantime, you can catch Sasha Colby in 'A Drag Queen Christmas.'

While we wait until Sasha makes her return to Drag Race, you can catch Sasha in A Drag Queen Christmas, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The holiday tour kicks off on November 13 and Sasha will be joined by her drag sisters Roxxxy Andrews, Crystal Methyd, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Plane Jane, Sapphira Cristal, and Jimbo The Drag Clown.