Sasha Colby Says 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Gave Her Confidence to Use Her Voice (EXCLUSIVE)

Your favorite drag queen's favorite drag queen Sasha Colby has always been politically aware, as both a trans woman and Native Hawaiian. However, since appearing (and winning) Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Sasha feels even more empowered to use her platform and her voice.

Sasha has teamed up with Lyft to promote the ride-sharing 2024 Voting Access Program LyftUp, which is offering 50% off rides to the polls for everyone on Election Day. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Sasha talks about her life-long activism, the 2024 election, and why Gen Z needs to get to the polls.

For Sasha Colby, drag and voting are a form of protest.

There is a reason Sasha is known as your favorite drag queen's favorite drag queen. In 2012, she won Miss Continental, and she became the first trans woman to win RuPaul's Drag Race in 2023. However, long before her titles, Sasha shared that she has always been into activism, but as she gets older, she realizes just how important it is.

On RPDR, the queens always end the show holding up signs, encouraging viewers at home to register to vote. This just added fuel to Sasha's fire when it came to using her voice and platform for good — and what helped spark her partnership with Lyft. "I think I've always been politically aware as a trans person as a Native Hawaiian you kind of have to be aware of what's going on politically because your basic human rights are always coming into play and are politicized," she told Distractify exclusively.

"The older I get, the more I realize how important it is, and especially in this particular voting season, I'm really happy and proud to be partnering with Lyft because it's such a critical election season. So, to help minimize those barriers for voting and make it easier for everyone, that's really exciting."

Sasha went on to add that RuPaul's Drag Race gave her the added confidence to continue advocating for what she believes in. "It's reinforced my voice. I see how powerful my platform is and how much my voice means to a lot of people. So for me, I've always had these feelings ... but being on a show like Drag Race that encourages us to use our voice and use our platform, I think that's where I have gained a lot of confidence and power."

Sasha Colby also has some advice for Gen Z voters.

It was recently reported that half of Gen Zers don't intend to vote in the 2024 election between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. However, Sasha hopes that many first-time voters realize just how important their voice is.

"I definitely have compassion for the Gen Z. I feel like they experience so much and are very acute to what's going on, but also it's a lot of their first time voting. Finally, at your age, you are allowed to have your voice being heard, and that is something that I think Gen Z can really jump on board with," she explained. "Even if they're feeling discouraged or feel like their voices won't be heard, you have to at least do it because, I mean, that's all we do on social media, is want everybody to hear our voice, so just go — this one counts."

And the 2024 election is even more important than ever, according to Sasha, especially given the new voter restrictions across the country. "It's been a volatile year, and I think this is a point where, if you're an activist, if you're a protester, this is your form of protest," she said. "For me, drag is a form of protest, and activism voting goes hand in hand with that."