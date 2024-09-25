Home > Entertainment > Celebrity An Exasperated Chappell Roan Clarifies Her Politics After Internet Frenzy Chappell Roan rolled her eyes in the video and said, "Per usual, there is nuance to what I say in interviews and I think it's important that people use critical thinking." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 25 2024, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Pop singer Chappell Roan is no stranger to causing stirs. Ever since she burst on the scene with wild outfits and free-spirit music, people have reacted strongly to her in ways both positive and negative.

But Chappell is perhaps not used to making a stir over the U.S. election, and yet that's exactly what happened this week. Words of hers were taken out of context in an interview, and the internet blew up in response. Here's what happened.

Chappell Roan's comments on politics sparked rumors and outrage.

It all started with an interview. While speaking with The Guardian, Chappell made a plea for common sense. Unlike many of her left-leaning colleagues, she has not stepped up to openly endorse Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. Or former President Donald Trump, for that matter.

She told the outlet, “I have so many issues with our government in every way. There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote — vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.” She added that rights for transgender people are on the top of her list of priorities in this election.

The internet immediately did what the internet does best, and ran with her words — out of context. Many outlets crowed that since she refused to endorse Harris, she was likely to endorse Trump. Others called her out for refusing to support Democrats, despite the fact that her politics align more closely with them than with Republicans. It caused an immediate backlash, and Chappell finally had enough.

Chappell claps back after the internet erupts.

Shortly after the rumor mill went into overdrive, Chappell took to TikTok to clarify her stance on things. She chided people who made assumptions or took her words out of context, saying that all she wanted to do was champion the cause of "critical thinking." An exasperated Chappell rolled her eyes in the video and said, "Per usual, there is nuance to what I say in interviews and I think it's important that people use critical thinking."

The performer pointed out that anyone who knows anything about her should understand where she stands on the issues. But she wasn't done addressing the issue, much to her own chagrin. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, she went back to TikTok in a state of even higher exasperation, because people apparently took her first video and twisted it even further.

Voting and endorsing are not the same thing, Chappell reminded people in the video. She blasted policies on the right but added disgust for some policies on the left as well. However, she added, she will be voting for Harris.

@chappellroan Im done talking about it. If you dont get what im saying from this, its a lost cause. And im not forcing you to agree with me. This is my statement. Have a good day ♬ original sound - chappell roan Source: TIkTok/@chappellroan

But that vote doesn't come without frustration and criticism, Chappell clarified. "I'm not settling for what has been offered," despite feeling the need to vote, she explained. So while she won't put her entire name and career behind a single candidate and she's not thrilled about the choices, she does know who she's voting for.