Home > Entertainment > Music Chappell Roan's Parents Have Been Supportive of Their Daughter's Meteoric Rise Chappell Roan's parents have always supported her, even when she was a difficult child. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 12 2024, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few musical artists have had a bigger 2024 than Chappell Roan. The singer has had several hit singles and had one of the best-reviewed performances of the VMAs on Sept. 11. Following her incredible success, many wanted to learn more about who Chappell's parents were and how she was raised.

Article continues below advertisement

As an artist, Chappell certainly has a flair for the outrageous that is somewhat reminiscent of Lady Gaga. Here's what we know about where the singer comes from.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Chappell Roan's parents?

Chappell's parents are Dwight and Kara Amstutz, and Chappell has not been shy about discussing how much support they give her. Chappell has even given Kara a shoutout during some of her shows, although she's been clear that because she is queer, her mother's dating advice can sometimes be a little bit hard to translate. "You can't sleep with them until the third date. You can't wear red lipstick 'cause that means something,'" Chappell said of her mother's advice during a concert.

"And I'm just like, 'Mom, I love you. But it doesn't work like that when you're dating a girl,'" she continued. Chappell also wished her mother a happy Mother's Day on Instagram in 2023. Chappell is also close with her father and gave him a social media shoutout in 2022 for letting her bedazzle her dirtbike so that they could film the "Feminenomenon" video in his backyard.

Article continues below advertisement

"Thank you to my sweet father who let me bedazzle his dirt bike," she wrote. "'Femininomenon' has been so fun to create. I’m so grateful for my friends who once again helped me pull it off. Who flew all the way to Missouri to shoot in my parents’ backyard." Chappell's parents clearly support their daughter and probably knew before anyone else just how talented she was.

Article continues below advertisement

Chappell Roan has been open about adjusting to fame.

Even as she's catapulted to extraordinary success, Chappell has also been open about the challenges that that success has brought for both her and her family. She had a stalker who showed up at her parent's house and followed her to her hotel room, and her father also had to change his phone number after it got leaked online. “So now I have to have security,” she told Rolling Stone. “It’s so lame."

She grew up in a small Missouri town called Willard, and Dwight works as a registered nurse and Kara is a veterinarian. They had Chappell when they were just 23, and she's the oldest of four children. Chappell, whose real name is Kayleigh, said that she was angry and confused throughout her childhood, and was therefore pretty difficult to raise.