Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Horror Ambience” — Woman Asks for Chappell Roan to Play During MRI, Gets *This* Instead "That would absolutely send me into a panic," someone commented. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 16 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @eggomusic

If you were going in for a medical procedure, would you want your MRI tech to put on a playlist of unsettling, ambient noise? The type of ambient noise that makes you feel like you woke up from cryogenic sleep aboard a space ship, only to see that every other member of your crew was missing and there were signs of a terrifying struggle with an inhuman creature?

Article continues below advertisement

That's what a TikToker named Egg (@eggomusic) says that she endured during a recent visit to a health care facility to get an MRI. After being asked what kind of music she wanted to listen to as she underwent the procedure, it turns out a communication breakdown resulted in her being exposed to a new musical act. One she wishes she never had to listen to, given the circumstances.

She posted about her experience in a viral TikTok, leaving throngs of other users on the app to delight in her unfortunate situation. It also seems that as of this writing, Egg's video about the situation has boosted one relatively unknown artist's monthly Spotify listener count.

Article continues below advertisement

"You guys. I just got an an MRI. And if you didn't know, MRI machines are very loud and so at least at the place I go to they ask you what music you want to listen to while you're in the exam. And they give you these big old headphones, whatever," she explains of the treatment center's protocols.

Article continues below advertisement

Egg continues, "So they asked me this time and I was like oh can you just play anything? And they were like yeah we have Pandora. So I said OK put on Chappell Roan radio."

Unfortunately, they didn't exactly understand what Egg told them and Chappell Roan wasn't played. Just so everyone reading this is clear, Chappell Roan is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz. She has a heavily drag-queen inspired aesthetic and her music has a particularly 1980s synth pop flair. She's also known for wearing getups like this:

Article continues below advertisement

The above-pictured artist isn't the one that was put on for Egg to listen to while she was in an MRI machine. That's because the tech didn't hear her say Chappell Roan. "They instead put on Chaperone radio. Chaperone being this artist," she says, pointing up to an image she superimposes on her video.

Article continues below advertisement

The album artwork looks like something you'd see on a Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark cover. The music she plays in the clip is ominous and sounds like something you'd hear in the video game Scorn.

"With 143 monthly listeners on Spotify. So imagine my shock when instead of 'Pink Pony Club' vibes, I'm met with this. And I have to lay there for 25 minutes completely still to this."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @eggomusic

She then plays the horror theme music in her video while sharing a picture she took of herself in the MRI room. The weird album artwork slowly creeps toward the viewer as the video comes to an end.

Article continues below advertisement

One user who replied to to Egg's video wrote that they couldn't believe the MRI tech didn't ask if she was sure whether or not Egg actually wanted to listen to the song after putting it on play.

"I’m dying as a tech this is my worst nightmare 😂😂 but like how did they start playing that and were like 'yeah that’s definitely what she wanted,'" they penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else remarked that they thought Chaperone's music actually sounded "like the MRI machine itself." To which Egg replied that she, too, thought the same thing: "No because I genuinely thought they just forgot to turn the music on for the first five minutes or so."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @eggomusic