Food Influencer Freaks out After Her Niece Takes Third Plate of Food "Her sister doesn't seem very empathetic or welcoming." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 13 2024, 4:37 p.m. ET

Depending on the kind of upbringing you had, family gatherings might have also meant a lot of food. I know that was the case with my own relatives. Even though my folks and I certainly hit some leaner years when we were growing up, whenever there was a mass family meet-up, we'd always eat so much we'd pass out.

And it's not like our parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents were stopping us from doing so. In fact, if we weren't getting multiple servings or chowing down on all the different entrees, salads, side dishes, and desserts, they'd scold us.

And while that may cause problems, you at least never felt like you were putting someone out for nabbing yourself multiple plates of whatever gastronomic goodness was brought to the function. Which is exactly what happened to Reddit user @doglover23350 (OP) when they brought their daughter over to their sister's house for dinner.

Source: Reddit | @AmIthea**hole

OP writes that their sibling decided to throw a "just because" dinner, adding that she's a "great cook" who "made tons of food for that one night." The Redditor explained that their 16-year-old daughter works two part-time jobs as a means of saving up for some of her college tuition, which means that she doesn't really get a chance to eat until nighttime.

While at OP's sister's house, the teen asked them if she could have a third plate of food and OP, not thinking it was a problem, told her that she could. However, the Redditor's sister thought this was a gnarly request, saying, "Another plate?" after OP's kid asked for more grub.

It was at this point that OP turned to their sister and said that they didn't see the problem with their daughter grabbing another plate, since she hadn't eaten all day and because there was so much food available.

Source: Reddit | @AmIthea**hole

It was at this point OP's sister said it wasn't their place to greenlight whether or not their daughter should be allowed to get another plate of food since it wasn't their home. The Reddit user conceded that this was rude on their part. Ultimately, OP's daughter didn't get another plate and because the "vibe" was weird, they decided to leave the aunt's house.

However, the squabble wasn't done there. OP's sister stopped them at the door and began telling them that they should've done a better job of raising their daughter to have better manners. To make things even worse, their mom entered the fray and agreed with OP's sister, saying that it was rude of them to assume their daughter could have so much food.

OP ended up leaving their house and they received a barrage of texts from their mom and sister telling them that it was also rude of them to leave their sister's house in the middle of their conversation.

Source: Reddit | @AmIthea**hole

In an attempt to get more context for the situation, one Reddit user asked about the food situation at OP's sister's house. Namely, how much food was left over? And did everyone else get enough grub first?

OP specified that there was plenty to go around and their kid only asked for a third plate after it was evident everyone else was done eating: "Everyone else was pretty much done their meal after the second portion, we all finished at the same time. And no, there was plenty of food left. Thank you for asking!"

Another replied that there wasn't anything wrong with what OP did: "That would definitely make you NTA. Your sister has some anger issues and you were right to leave. I probably would have left the second that she said something towards my kid. I would get some distance and let her cool off. Maybe she was just having a crazy bad day or something."

Source: Reddit | @AmIthea**hole

Someone else penned that they've never once encountered a culture that wasn't almost annoyingly forcing food upon family members: "Honestly, in all of my cultures. My Arab relatives would stuff you and not take no for an answer if your plate was empty. My Swiss relatives have Tupperware at the ready so I can take the leftovers home. I have honestly never encountered a culture where food is not thrust upon you. UNLESS someone wishes to imply that the person, usually a woman, is too fat."

Source: Reddit | @AmIthea**hole