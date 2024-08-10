Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “What if He Sells the House?” — Man Pours Fiancée’s Ashes Into Foundation of New Home "Why is this scary and sweet at the same time?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 10 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @alex.ostobo

The grief associated with the death of a romantic partner can trigger profound emotional reactions. Mental Health America writes that "these reactions include anxiety attacks, chronic fatigue, depression, and thoughts of suicide. An obsession with the deceased is also a common reaction to death."

And as pointless and hopeless life can seem when you've outlived your beloved, it's important to seek help and find ways of coping with your loss. Connecting with family members, friends, and other loved ones is one way of doing this. Alex Ostebo (@alex.ostebo) did just that after the death of her sister, Denali, who was engaged to be married.

The TikToker recorded a ceremony held by Denali's fiancée and uploaded it to the popular social media platform. In the video, her fiancé and surviving loved ones can be seen pouring Denali's ashes into the foundation of a new construction project.

@alex.ostebo Denali’s fiancé decided to sell the house they shared and build his dream home somewhere new. He wanted to spread her ashes in the new home so she’d always be with him. A few days after we spread her ashes, Denali blessed him with a special sign…a heart appeared in the cement foundation of the new home🤍 I believe our loved ones send us signs from the great beyond and I’m grateful to see my sister connecting with us 🙏 Love clearly knows no limits. #grieving #grief #grieftok #signs #signsfromangels #theafterlifeseries #denali #griefjourney #sisters #lossofalovedone ♬ original sound - Noah Kahan Source: TikTok | @alex.ostobo

"We spread my sister's ashes in the foundation of her fiancé's new home..." a text overlay in the video reads. Alex records a group of people standing in the foundation of the home as the ashes are spread.

The clip then cuts to a portion of the home's foundation. Another overlay states: "A heart appeared in the cement of the foundation." Sure enough, on the outside of one of the foundation walls, there is the shape of a heart stained into the cement.

As a paranormal investigator, I would love to believe that this is much more than just a coincidence. Sure, heart shapes are naturally found in nature, but for one to appear in the actual foundation of their home after they spread Alex's sister's ashes into the ground is something I personally find heartwarming and remarkable.

Alex went on to explain her departed sister's fiancé's decision to spread her ashes into the foundation of his new home. She explained that he ultimately ended up selling the original home he shared with Alex's sister. Instead, he had a new dream house built, but wanted to ensure that his betrothed would always be with him.

The TikToker writes: "Denali’s fiancé decided to sell the house they shared and build his dream home somewhere new. He wanted to spread her ashes in the new home so she’d always be with him. A few days after we spread her ashes, Denali blessed him with a special sign … A heart appeared in the cement foundation of the new home🤍."

She added that her sister appears to have given her loved ones a sign from beyond the grave: "I believe our loved ones send us signs from the great beyond and I’m grateful to see my sister connecting with us 🙏 Love clearly knows no limits."

The comments section of Alex's video was filled with a variety of different responses. There were several people who seemed just as amazed at not only her sister's fiancé's gesture as they were by the heart that formed in the new home's foundation.

"She's letting you know she's OK," one person wrote, to which the TikToker replied: "So true 😌 Not with us but still smiling 💛." Another remarked: "It takes a lot of energy for a soul to do that from the other side. Cherish your new home."

As chance would have it, one person in the comments section of Alex's video stated that they personally knew her sister. They only had great things to say about her: "I was in the same fraternity pledge class as Denali at UCONN. She was always so sweet and kind to everyone."

According to this TikTok user who responded to Alex's clip, they, too had a similar experience involving a loved one's ashes. After incorporating her father's remains into items she crafted with epoxy, she says that a shape formed before her very eyes.

As it turns out, the shape was one that he often utilized in life: "I made epoxy trinkets and used my dad’s ashes. When I mixed in the ashes, a smiley face appeared :). He used to sign the end of every signature with a smiley face like that."

Someone else remarked that the supernatural occurrence was backed by a scientific principle: "ENERGY CAN'T BE DESTROYED ONLY TRANSFERRED. She's all around you. Always ♥️."

For others, it was about the intense emotional connection Denali and her fiancé had: "I don’t think you understand how many chills come from knowing love like this exists." There were several users, however, who joked that mixing Denali's ashes into the foundation is a surefire way to ensure the home is haunted forever.

This TikToker joked: "I saw this movie before, Monster House... 👀." While another replied: "Very sweet but in 300 years this will be the origin story of The Haunting of Louisville Manor movie/show."