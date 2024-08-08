Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Next-Level Audacity" — Homeowner Catches Contractor Letting Nosy Neighbor Into Her Home "Gossiping about somebody while simultaneously trespassing on their property is next-level audacity, don't you think?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 8 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @jillschildhouse

How would you feel if you were having work done on your home while you were out of the country, only to learn that your contractor allowed a nosy neighbor into your abode while you were gone? And to top it all off, you heard your neighbor talking smack about a relationship that just ended between you and your ex? That's what Jill Schildhouse (@jillschildhouse) said happened to her, and she gave all the juicy details in a trio of TikToks.

Jill begins her video by stating that she ended up catching a conversation on her video doorbell that she wishes she hadn't. She explains that she just recently ended an eight-year relationship with someone and that the two of them were "in the middle" of remodeling their kitchen.

The couple was supposed to head to Iceland together this same week as well, but, because they're no longer an item, Jill was the only one who took the trip. In fact, she records her TikTok video from an Iceland hotel, which she briefly shows off by panning her camera around in the TikTok video.

"He moved out last Friday which was just a few days ago and off I went to Iceland," she explains before getting into the nitty-gritty of her clip. She added that the "kitchen remodel" should've already been done at this point but that it's been taking forever. "So I made the decision to have the contractor keep working on the kitchen while I'm in Iceland," she explained.

It's because of this decision that she was able to get the interaction captured on her doorbell camera that she referenced earlier. Jill states that despite being in Iceland, she was still able to monitor what was happening inside of her house. This helped her feel better about the work that was going on in her house while she was "part way across the world."

Earlier in the same day that she posted her TikTok video, she says that she noticed her contractor entering her home. The footage feed was from her home's doorbell camera. What she thought was odd about the scene, however, was that one of her neighbors followed him in there.

"Why would she be following him into my house?" she wondered as she continued her tale. Jill mentioned that although the contractor and her neighbor knew each other, she still thought it was strange that she was going into her home when she wasn't there.

Things get juicier — it's not like her neighbor was just there to snoop on how Jill was planning to remodel her kitchen. Jill says that the woman started gossiping about the reason as to why Jill and her ex broke up along with other details about their relationship.

"She's coming up with some wild stories ... her assumptions of what she thinks happened that are incorrect," Jill says into the camera. "I cannot believe that this woman is like coming into my home uninvited and that my contractor allowed this to happen. And that she's choosing to gossip with him about what's going on in my personal life."

The TikToker adds that her neighbor even asked her contractor what he thought the reason for the breakup was, to which he replied that he had no idea whatsoever. "I am just dumbfounded by how invasive and obnoxious this entire situation is," Jill says, before asking her viewers how they would handle the situation.

Compounding the drama, Jill uploaded a follow-up clip that features some of the doorbell camera footage she was referring to. While the video's a bit blurred out, but you can clearly hear the neighbor making a reference to Jill's relationship, where she mentions something about an "ultimatum."

Several people said that while the gossip didn't bother them, they would have 100 percent been upset to discover that their contractor thought it was all right for a neighbor to enter their home without their permission. "This guy needs to learn about professional boundaries. Does this also not open him up to a civil suit?" one person penned.

In a third video on the situation, Jill clarified that her flight to Iceland was actually a "business trip" because she's a travel writer. Her ex was going to tag along with her as her "plus one." She also included screenshots of her text message conversation with her neighbor. Jill mentions in the texts that she saw her going into her home and wanted to know if there was something wrong.

The neighbor, who Jill said took "hours" to respond, tried laughing it off, adding that she was "caught" in the process of trespassing on her property. She adds that she liked the renovations and was looking forward to being invited over to Jill's house when it was all done. Jill said that she didn't respond to the message because she didn't want to make the woman "feel better about it."

After some time passed, the neighbor then messaged back that she owed Jill an apology and shouldn't have entered her home without her knowledge. What's more is that Jill adds the woman certainly should have known better than to enter her house because she is a member of the HOA in her development.

Jill responded stating that the woman's behavior wasn't "very neighborly," adding that she heard the gossip. The neighbor responded that Jill "put [her] in [her] place," and that she hopes the two of them can talk when she returns. "This nosy old lady wants to be a good neighbor," she wrote back to Jill.

