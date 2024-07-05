Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Did He Not Realize There's a Camera?”: Contractor Freaks Out, Rips Client’s Mailbox Off of Home "At 7:20 on a Monday night, I don't drive an hour out of my motherf------ way to look at a mailbox that's not in the way." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 5 2024, Published 2:53 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @daivdlife1

A contractor is being slammed online for the "unprofessional" and violent outburst he had in response to a client making a call pertaining to a mailbox blocking the view of her doorbell camera. Frustrated and fed up with what he claims is an inordinate number of phone calls he's been receiving from the resident(s) of this particular unit (aka the woman in TikTok user @davidlife1's video), the man decides to tear the mailbox from the home and heave it into her yard.

He also launches into a series of swear words that escalate in frequency after the act and appears to make vague promises that the resident is going to suffer harassment following their altercation. The incident happened to be captured on a doorbell camera, and in a caption for the video, the TikToker named both the company and the individual contractor's name.

Judging from the nature of their conversation, it would seem that the resident lives in a housing development of sorts and that the contractor's business has been tasked with maintenance of the units.

@davidlife1 The company is called sierraconstructionservices. Bill Long is the one in the video ♬ original sound - David

The video begins with the contractor approaching the front door of the client's house — he inquires into her concern, asking how the mailbox in the frame of the doorbell camera is blocking anything.

He then goes on to admonish the customer for having him drive out for an hour at 7.20 p.m. "on a Monday night" to address their problem. The client tells him that she didn't ask someone to come out that instant to fix the issue, she explains that the only ask she made was for someone to "move it." "That's all I asked," she says as the man stands before her, hands on his hips.

"You're outta control," he says laughing before stating, "There's nothing wrong with that thing." As the client begins to explain her gripe with the mailbox placement, the contractor cuts her off: "So we've done 20 plus buildings in this area, we're doing 20 more," he says before going off that the only "complaint" he's received from any of the places was from her.

"What did I do?" she asks. "You complain non-stop," the contractor remarks. "I sent like two things," she replies. "You have no idea it's 7 o'clock? I'm on my stocks, I'm on my computer, I go to bed about 10 o'clock..." he says before going further into the particulars of his weekly routine.

"At 7:20 on a Monday night, I don't drive an hour out of my motherf------ way to look at a mailbox that's not in the way," he tells the client. She then points to the opposite side of her door, stating that the mailbox was supposed to be located there, indicating that that's where it was previously.

After she says this he then deliberates a second and then rips the mailbox off of her home and throws it onto her lawn. "There you go, how's that?" he asks, standing in front of her with his hands on his hips. "That feel better for you?"

"Really unnecessary," she tells the man. "Yeah you know what's really necessary that you never, ever call or text me ever again. We're not touching this building from here on out. You understand that?"

She replies, "OK." "I already told the management we're not touching it. OK, I'm not coming near your f---ing place." The homeowner then tells the contractor that she doesn't understand what his problem with her is, and he doesn't hesitate to tell her. "You text me nonstop," he replies.

"I've texted you like twice," she remarks. "Call me on a f------ Sunday call me ... what the f---'s going on?" he says, stammering. "I've heard nothing but horror stories," he adds, pointing off camera.

"I'm not even home most of the time," she states, defending herself. He then states that he received an email to his company stating that someone from her company accused his business of "stealing a swing." Which seems to confuse the customer who responds that she doesn't even own a swing.

"So I got emails, I got texts, I got all written evidence of nothing but complaints from you. I have fired four people because of you," he tells the client, "you understand me? Four people." The client then tries to explain that the complaints may've come from her roommate but not her.

He doubles down: "We are not touching this building because of you. You understand that?" There's a short beat before she answers. "I've literally not dealt with the guys almost at all," she states. "Yeah and you'll never see them again, trust me," he guarantees her.

"We're out of this f----- place." "OK," she states, simply. "You've been the worst person I've had to deal with ... in f---- 20 years," he states as she continues to repeat that she's hardly reached out to the contractor for any types of requests.

"Twice," she avers. "I've got emails up the a--," he responds. She tells him that she's only sent "one email to Bryan," before the contractor swears that he has a ton of them "on his computer."

"Show me," she asks before he reminds her again that they're on his "f----- computer." "Show me," the client tells him again. "I emailed him once." He then gets closer to her, pointing his finger to her face: "Listen, you have got the biggest problem on your hands right now, you have no idea..."

He then promises that folks are going to end up harassing her after their altercation before he storms off and repeats that there isn't going to be any more maintenance work performed on her unit. She tells him that he's being unprofessional as she walks onto the lawn to go and pick up the mailbox he just tore off.

He then proceeds to call her a "f----- slut" as the two continue to exchange words. He doesn't seem to be leaving her property and she asks him if he's going to "hang out" as she walks back on her porch and places the box on a table. She retrieves her mail from it and walks back inside.

Numerous commenters pointed out that the contractor ultimately proved her point — upon ripping the mailbox from the front of her house, it was evident that it was, indeed, blocking the view, as the entirety of her porch and yard could be seen after his outburst.

