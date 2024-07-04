TikTok Dictionary: What Does Interlinked Mean on TikTok?

If you ever need a harsh reminder of your age, look no further than TikTok. On the widely popular social media app, it only takes a few flicks of the thumb to find young folks performing dance moves that you've never seen before. And just as you’re learning what “I’m cooked” means, you’ll be introduced to another head-scratching phrase. This time, it’s “interlinked.” So, what does interlinked mean on TikTok? Read on for the full meaning.

What does "interlinked" mean on TikTok?

The various meanings behind “interlinked” are actually quite sweet. One of them is explained by TikTok user @helena_xo22 in a video that’s garnered over 6.1 million views on the app. “Interlinked means no matter how much time has gone by, you can see that person and it will be like you guys never left each other,” she writes. Although the meaning touches at the heartstrings, the distance aspect can be difficult to accept.

This was evident in some of the comments. “I fear me and my ex-best friend are interlinked,” one user wrote. “Nothing happened between us, we just grew apart, but nothing's changed and we still act like best friends sometimes.” “We have got to be interlinked; we can break up and get back together and it feels like nothing has changed, and we are loving life and each other,” another shared.

Another was worried that “interlinked” is similar to twin flames. “I'm scared because of the whole twin flame theory,” they wrote. According to Medical News Today, a twin flame is a phrase that defines two people who share the same soul. “Once these twin flames meet, this results in an intense, magnetic attraction and connection,” the theory states. However, there is criticism that a twin flame relationship can easily turn toxic.

Another meaning of “interlinked” takes on the ‘One Day’ approach.

In both the film and Netflix series One Day, two friends’ lives are intertwined. They are destined to be together and see each other throughout their lives, but the timing is never right. This meaning can be found in the definition posted by TikTok user @zyelznerk. “Interlinked is knowing it’s the wrong time but you’ll always find each other again and again 'til you finally get it right. Signs of the world remind you of them," she writes.

