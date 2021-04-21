What Does "Sheesh" Mean on TikTok? Get the Details on the Viral Audio Trend

According to Merriam-Webster , the word "sheesh" is "used to express disappointment, annoyance, or surprise."

So, you may have noticed that #sheesh is trending on your Discover page. Additionally, users have been posting videos saying the viral word in a high-pitched voice. Why?

Though the word is found in the dictionary, it reportedly became popular on TikTok when user @meetjulio created the audio in a high-pitched voice and posted it alongside a clip of a huge frog. And that's...kind of it! There's no real deeper meaning.

It's just a simple, funny sound that has captivated TikTokers; millions of people have created videos using the "sheesh" audio at this point. Many of the videos show someone doing something mildly impressive, and the audio plays in the background. It kind of works to hype up the person in the video or say they've done something cool.

